Josie Canseco shared the perfect throwback as she reminisced about working with one of her favorite designers and team members.

The 26-year-old model and socialite gave a shoutout to Moschino and her friend Jeremy Scott as she congratulated him on being with the company for a decade.

However, while Josie gave her congratulations, she also expressed how grateful she was to have worked with the company and all of its amazing team members.

As she did so, the blonde beauty reshared a photograph of herself as she was captured wearing a cute bunny costume.

In the photo, Josie stared off into the distance, surrounded by many other people wearing similar costumes.

Luckily, the young celeb was kind enough to share this lovely throwback with her loyal fans via Instagram.

Josie Canseco is beautiful in her black bunny attire

Josie donned a low-cut satin one-piece for this special throwback, featuring a lace design going up the side of her leg.

She coordinated the one-piece with black fishnet leggings and a matching white and black bow around her neck.

This adorable fit wouldn’t be complete without the proper bunny ears, and Josie added just that. As she enjoyed her event, she accessorized with a pair of black satin bunny ears that sat perfectly on her head.

She further accessorized with a pink backpack rocking a vibrant yellow eyeshadow all around her eyes.

Without a doubt, Josie stole the show with this gorgeous bunny ensemble for Maschino.

Josie Canseco enjoys a scenic picnic while promoting Alo Yoga

In another Instagram post, Josie shared her love for Alo, as she always gravitates toward their stylish, comfy pieces.

Alo is a California-based company with an extensive selection of high-quality athletic apparel using only durable and sustainable fabrics.

Josie has made it clear that she loves working with their team and modeling in their stylish athletic wear, and this IG share was another demonstration of just that.

The blonde beauty was captured lying along the vibrant-colored field of grass as she got ready for her picnic with her cute pup.

The two companions seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they enjoyed the food and the warmth from the sunshine above.

In the shots, Josie gave a shoutout to Alo as she promoted some of their newer pieces. The model donned a powder blue cropped top with a low-cut neckline and an array of buttons going down the center of the fabric.

She coordinated the powder blue top with a pair of white, high-waisted denim jeans and a pair of white Nike sneakers that made a slight appearance in the last slide.

Josie decided to wear her down for this picnic as it was pushed over to one side of her body while her complexion naturally glistened and glowed.

The post was captioned, “this is your sign to go have a picnic w your doggo :) @aloyoga.”

Fans shared their love for this adorable picnic photo shoot, as the post received 96,100 likes and over 200 comments.