Josie Canseco looked stunning as she posed topless in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Josie Canseco broke up hump day with a stunning new photo.

The 26-year-old daughter of baseball great Jose Canseco and model Jessica Canseco has proven time and again that she is a star in her own right.

Josie has continued to take the modeling world by storm and make a name for herself and the young beauty just keeps on working her way up the proverbial celebrity ladder.

Her social media accounts are riddled with gorgeous and glamorous shots, and her recent share is no exception.

Taking a drastic turn away from the host of clothing-clad pics she has shared over the last two months, Josie left the web reeling as she went topless to kick off the middle of the week.

Looking like a dead ringer for her blonde bombshell mom, Josie brought a breath of fresh air online with her incredible snap.

Josie Canseco stuns while topless

The young model left her sun-kissed locks down in a swept-over style that cascaded over the right side of her imperfection-free face.

Resting her head in the palm of her hand, Josie gazed stoically ahead and away from the lens.

The starlet appeared to go makeup-free for her photo shoot and the model certainly left enough evidence that she has the flawless complexion to go sans foundation at any given moment.

Josie gave her bare torso a slight lean forward, arching her back to form a sensual curve while showing off just a hint of her bare chest under her arm.

A thin-scripted tattoo was visible running alongside her bust, with another one dotting across her wrist.

One gold earring dangled from her earlobe, with a small pearl topping it off at the stud line.

Giving fans glimpses of her fit physique with just about every social media post, Josie has shared her exercise secrets in the past to illuminate just how she maintains her figure.

Josie Canseco talks about her exercise routine

As reported by Monsters and Critics recently, Josie harbors a love of a variety of workouts to keep her body in tip-top shape.

Enjoying running, cycling, and rumbling for her cardio sessions, Josie also throws in some boxing to not only get a full-body workout but to also let off some serious steam.

Admitting that she grew up staying active with sports, Josie concluded that for her, exercising is not simply just one of those life things she knows she has to do.

“…it’s kind of a routine thing that just helps me feel better about myself, about my life, and my confidence. And I feel like that shines through when you feel good about what you’ve done.”