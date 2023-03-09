Josie Canseco took her energy to the gym as she was spotted peacefully resting on some of the workout equipment.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of former MLB outfielder Jose Canseco made sure to share the moment with her fans as she snapped a quick mirror selfie after her session.

Josie is certainly not a stranger when it comes to the gym, as her toned physique truly says it all.

The blonde beauty lightly flexed for the shot as she showcased her abs and gave a shoutout to Alo Yoga.

She took to her Instagram account for the shoutout, sharing it with her 1.2 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Josie certainly loves her Alo apparel, as it’s her usual go-to workout attire.

Josie Canseco looks beautiful in black as she poses for a gym selfie

For this stunning selfie, Josie decided to gear up in a completely black ensemble while she sported a full Alo fit.

For the top, she rocked a low-cut halter top and coordinated it with a pair of black high-waisted athletic bottoms.

For her footwear essentials, the young celeb sported a pair of classic white socks while her fuzzy pink Prada sandals rested on the ground next to her.

For her hair, the model decided to throw her long blonde locks into a ponytail that further flowed down her back.

As expected, Josie rocked a makeup-free face as her skin naturally glowed without it.

At the bottom of her Instagram Story, she tagged Alo’s IG page.

Josie Canseco looks stunning in her all-black Alo fit as she snaps a mirror selfie at the gym. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco teams up with Juicy Couture

In another recent share, Josie teamed up with the luxury fashion company Juicy Couture.

Juicy Couture is based in Los Angeles and provides its customers with a diverse selection of clothing and accessories in all different styles and colors.

However, for this particular campaign, Josie modeled a handful of pretty pieces featured in some of their newest collections.

In the first slide, the blonde beauty happily sat near some stadium bleachers as she wore a black velvet jumpsuit that was left mostly unbuttoned.

She paired the velvety suit with an assortment of gold bracelets and a long gold necklace.

She threw her long blonde locks back into a ponytail which she grabbed onto for the shot.

In the other slides, Josie was seen modeling in one of their strapless velvet pewter dresses that she styled with black and white heels.

She was also photographed on the basketball court and a football field as she sported a navy blue tracksuit.

The velvety suit featured Juicy’s name across the back of both pieces as it was embellished with glitzy gems.

She sported an array of heart-shaped necklaces along with a bunch of chunky gold bracelets.

Overall, Josie was the perfect face for the campaign, executing every look with absolute ease and perfection.