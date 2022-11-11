Josie Canseco poses in a sports bra for a mirror selfie following a sweat session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco looked trim and fit in a sports bra for a social media share.

Josie’s mirror selfie in the gym wasn’t too surprising, especially considering her famous parents.

For those who were unaware, Josie’s father, Jose Canseco, played MLB baseball for many years, and as a professional athlete, he certainly worked out quite a bit. Josie’s mother, Jessica Canseco, also was in the public eye because she was a swimsuit model. It follows that Josie spent a lot of time exposed to fitness while growing up.

Luckily for Josie, she has taken her parents’ athletic traits with her into adulthood. She followed in her mother’s footsteps as a model and has never been afraid to break a sweat.

Josie documented the process with an Instagram Story share for her 1.2 million followers.

In Josie’s latest selfie, she posed on a Pilates machine on her knees and in front of the mirror.

Josie Canseco takes a selfie in a sports bra

Josie wore a white sports bra and paired it with fashionable black camouflage spandex.

She tagged Alo Yoga, the popular athleticwear line that Kendall Jenner has represented. She also tagged the pilates studio where she got in her workout.

Josie’s hair was pulled back from her face into a high ponytail. Although Josie’s phone blocked the majority of her face, she appeared to be bare-faced and beautiful.

Josie rocked a simple necklace and a hair tie around her wrist, keeping things natural for the workout.

The model‘s toned figure was undeniable, and she previously discussed her attitude toward exercise.

Josie Canseco’s workout secrets

Some celebs express a distaste for running, but Josie is not one of those people.

Josie spoke with Us Weekly about her favorite exercises. She explained that she loved cardio, including rumble classes, running, and cycling.

She has always loved to work out, and you may find her at the expensive private gym Dogpound in New York.

Like the Hadid sisters, Josie loves punching things for a full-body workout. She shared, “Boxing training one-on-one, like really focused and in my zone.”

Finally, Josie referenced her upbringing, where she learned the importance of physical fitness at a young age.

She said, “I grew up playing sports and being very active. So for me, it’s kind of a routine thing that just helps me feel better about myself, about my life, and my confidence. And I feel like that shines through when you feel good about what you’ve done.”