Josie Canseco shares a gorgeous photograph with her fans as she resembles a pin-up-like girl. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco wowed her fans once again as she took quite a different route with her modeling aesthetics this time around.

The daughter of the famous MLB outfielder Jose Canseco has proved herself as a skilled model over many years, and her latest share was a great demonstration of just that.

Josie took to her Instagram with the timeless shot as she further shared the jaw-dropping content with her 1.2 million followers.

In the photograph, the young star posed in all-white attire as she sat along the hood of an old, classic car.

She smiled from ear to ear as she posed with one leg stretched out onto the ground while the other rested on the front of the car.

As usual, Josie looked outstanding as she perfectly executed this sepia-toned photograph.

Josie Canseco is stunning in her white ensemble for a vintage-themed photograph

Looking back on all of Josie’s previous photographs, this particular one certainly stuck out from the bunch.

Not only were the tones of the photograph different from her typical posts, but the aesthetics differed from her vibrant-styled norm.

In the classic-looking shot, Josie wore a white bodysuit that featured a mesh cutout design in the middle of her chest. The low-cut piece hugged her slender body perfectly, accentuating her hourglass figure.

She then added what seemed to be a white feathery garment over her shoulders and styled it with a pair of white high heels.

The model then styled her long blonde hair in pretty curls that cascaded down along her back.

She simply captioned the post, “timeless🤍.”

Fans certainly enjoyed this mesmerizing post as it received over 74k likes.

Josie Canseco teamed up with Juicy Couture

In another Instagram post, Josie teamed up with high-end fashion company Juicy Couture.

Juicy Couture is an LA lifestyle brand with a diverse selection of clothing and accessories in different styles and colors.

For this particular campaign, Josie modeled a handful of pieces that would be featured in some of their newest collections.

In the first slide, the blonde beauty sat in the bleachers as she wore a black velvet jumpsuit that was mostly unbuttoned in the front.

She paired the suit with an assortment of gold bracelets and a long gold necklace.

She threw her hair back into a ponytail which she grabbed onto for the shot.

In the other slides, Josie was seen modeling in one of their strapless velvet dresses that she styled with black and white heels.

She was photographed at the basketball court and a football stadium as she sported a navy blue tracksuit. The suit featured Juicy’s name across the back of both pieces as it was embellished with glitzy gems.

Overall, Josie was the perfect face for the campaign, rocking every look with absolute ease and perfection.

She captioned the post, “💖@juicycouture girl. campaign out now💖.”