Josie Canseco parties pantless and braless in Portugal

Josie Canseco goes braless without pants in an unbuttoned blazer in Algarve. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco ditched her bra and pants as she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction while wearing only a blazer and heels.

The daughter of model Jessica Canseco and former MLB baseball player Jose Canseco shared photographs of her risque outfit choice and received likes for the post.

She posted the photo to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Josie wore a light blue blazer with nothing other than a diamond cross underneath. She wore blue heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Josie previously shared pics of the outfit on her Instagram Story, but the post on her feed allowed a better look at her attire.

The beauty rocked straight hair in a center part with bangs falling to frame her famous face.

Josie Canseco parties in Algarve and watches Rita Ora performance

Josie partied it up at the W Hotel in Algarve, an island destination in Portugal. Like the Spanish island of Ibiza, Algarve is a tourist destination for young travelers who want to party and dance the night away.

She and her friends watched Rita Ora as she performed for a crowd with smoke effects and bright lighting.

She shared footage of Rita’s performance and the aftermath, which featured a black and white photo of Josie with her head resting on her arm, perhaps exhausted from the night before.

Josie shared in the caption that she was only in Portugal for 24 hours, making it a good time, not a long time.

She wrote in the caption, “Portugal for 24hrs. What a beautiful grand opening thank you for having me @walgarve.”

Josie Canseco shares her model diet

As a famous model and daughter of a model and a professional sports star, Josie has quite a bit of experience with fitness. Her parents impressed upon her the importance of an active lifestyle. The ex-girlfriend of Brody Jenner and Logan Paul shared her dietary preferences with Us Magazine.

She explained, “I’ve been slowly transitioning to be pescatarian. I just kind of have a soft spot for animals and down the line, I’d like to work with them and have my own nonprofit one day. So not eating red meats and chicken obviously, and slowly transitioning into [not eating fish].”

But although some well-known names, like Megan Fox, maintain strict diets, Josie believes in moderation.

She explained, “It’s just balance. It’s OK to have pizza and stuff like that, but [weight loss] should be hard work, it shouldn’t be easy.”

Josie’s balanced diet is clearly working, giving her the confidence to ditch the pants and show some skin.