Josie Canseco showed off her sensational figure as she strutted down the runway clad in a fuzzy pink lingerie set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco showed off her amazing runway skills as she rocked a stunning lingerie set.

The 26-year-old daughter of baseball great Jose Canseco and model Jessica Canseco has continuously proven that, while she may be amongst the elite group of nepotism babies, she has paved her own path to fame.

For her latest modeling move, Josie donned a flirty and fun two-piece while dominating the catwalk for what appeared to be a Frankies Bikinis show.

With a bright, neon pink sign behind her spelling out the name of the Gigi Hadid-promoted fashion label, Josie could be seen coming out from behind the scenes, looking stunning in a fuzzy pink lingerie set.

With her blonde locks hanging free and down to blow in the breeze she was creating with her runway strut, Josie looked flawless and beautiful as she confidently strode down the strip.

Flashing a brilliant smile at the crowd, Josie made modeling look easy as her slender physique lent a hand at making the pink ensemble look extra appealing.

Josie Canseco sizzles in pink lingerie

Josie had her flawless and adorably freckled face decorated with a smoothing foundation, her eyelids sporting a blush-pink shadow that nearly perfectly matched the tint on her plumped lips.

A bejeweled choker encircled her neck, adding a flair of sparkle to the outfit and a stunning, sheer cape trailed behind her as she walked, making the whole vibe seem more ethereal.

With the up-and-coming star needing to stay in top shape for her budding modeling career, it’s no surprise that Josie knows just what to do in the gym to keep herself looking slender, toned, and trimmed.

Josie Canseco regularly hits her home gym for exercise

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Josie is a regular gym-goer, often appearing at various studios to make sure her fitness level stays at its highest.

In November, Josie showed off her toned midsection as she posed for a workout selfie, rocking a white sports bra and spandex pants, rows of equipment lined up behind her.

Josie used her celebrity status to help out the brand she was wearing, adding a tag for Alo Yoga, a label that Kendall Jenner has represented in the past.

In 2019, Josie opened up with Us Weekly about her exercise secrets, sharing that she loves putting in the hard work to achieve results.

“I love cycling, I do it all the time. It’s a good cardio mix. I’m all about cardio and high-intensity music,” she told the magazine at a Victoria’s Secret show.

While cycling may be her favorite activity, her routine doesn’t end there, with the model employing a variety of other sweat-inducing moves to work all her muscle groups.

“Rumble classes, boxing, running, cycling, I love personally,” she said.

“When we prepped for the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] Show last year, I was doing cycling maybe like two or three times a week. Boxing training one-on-one, like really focused and in my zone.”