Josie Canseco certainly knows how to turn heads, and her latest spring campaign with Juicy Couture reflected just that.

The daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco has been on a steady incline lately, especially when it comes to her success with modeling.

Josie inevitably gravitated toward a career in modeling, where she’s been stealing the hearts of her fans with her natural talent within the field.

The 26-year-old beauty has worked with endless big companies like Alo Yoga, Lulus, and even Victoria’s Secret.

However, in her most recent share, Josie teamed up with Juicy Couture, and together they created a portfolio of their newest pieces for their spring collection.

Josie shared the series of stellar shots with her followers via Instagram.

Josie Canseco sizzles in the new Juicy Couture spring collection

In the first sunny shot, Josie was captured leaning over her bike as she sported a white cropped tank top that spelled out “Juicy” in red lettering across the top.

She accessorized with an assortment of chunky gold bracelets while she stared directly at the camera for the shot.

In the second slide, the model donned Juicy’s new velvety tracksuit. The bright pink suit included a zip-up hoodie along with a pair of matching drawstring sweatpants.

Underneath the suit, Josie sported a gem-embellished bra and a diamond heart-shaped necklace.

The blonde beauty had her hair styled in perfect golden curls that cascaded down one side of her body.

For the last look, Josie was captured posing along a purple and pink lounge chair while she sported a matching green and pink set.

The set included a cropped short-sleeved shirt and a pair of high-waisted shorts. Both pieces featured Juicy Couture’s initials printed in green across the fabric, while the pieces were trimmed with a pretty pink hue.

Josie coordinated the set with a pair of patent leather pink heels and an assortment of chunky green and gold jewelry.

The model’s hair was left in the same lovely curls as she sported a more natural-looking, sun-kissed face for all of the shots.

The post was captioned, “Juicy Couture Spring 23🎀.”

Josie Canseco teamed up with Lulus to promote their new swimwear collection

In addition to Josie’s exciting new adventure with Juicy, the model had also previously teamed up with Lulus.

Lulus is known for their chic and modern styles that are all made with some of the highest-quality fabrics. In addition to their luxurious fabrics, customers can shop their extensive selection without having to break the bank while doing so.

With that in mind, Josie inevitably gravitated toward the company as she helped promote some of their newest swimwear essentials.

In another Instagram share, the model was kind enough to upload a collage of photos where she was photographed modeling in various new Lulus pieces.

In the first slide, Josie sat in her white lounge chair while she donned a floral-printed one-piece. The swimsuit featured a variety of vibrant colors that complemented Josie’s tanned complexion.

In the next slide, the blonde beauty was spotted sitting in front of the pool while she sported a pink and white floral set. The set included a low-cut bikini top along with a pair of high-waisted bottoms.

Some of the other pieces that she modeled included a bright pink bikini set along with a black and white printed one-piece.

Josie completely knocked this poolside photo shoot out of the park.

The post was simply captioned, “new @lulus 💕💭.”

Fans should head to Lulus’ website to shop these stylish summer pieces while also browsing through some newer collections as well.