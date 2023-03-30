Josie Canseco made quite a splash on Wednesday when she revealed a new cover, serving multiple delightful looks as part of the cover shoot.

The model has graced magazine covers in the past, but Josie’s latest efforts were quite remarkable, as she glowed for Retreat magazine.

The daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco looked stunning in the images, shared jointly on social media with the publication’s Instagram account.

Josie posted a five-part carousel with her 1.2 million IG followers, shouting out the magazine in her caption.

She also added a geotag of Calamigos Ranch Malibu, California, where the beautiful shoot took place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The influencer started the carousel with her cover shot, rocking a pink string bikini and basking under the sun.

Josie Canseco slays for Retreat magazine shoot as the cover girl

In the first picture, Josie gazed at the camera with glossy lips and heavily-lined eyes. With her lips slightly parted and her blonde locks in a center part, Josie struck a pose poolside. The backdrop featured a soft lens focus with trees and blue skies, adding to the summery vibe.

The second shot showed Josie with a light blue Vespa, looking very boho chic and standing outdoors. She sported a light yellow two-piece, including a flowy maxi skirt.

Josie donned the same ensemble in the third photo, posing behind a massive window. The backyard reflection created a stunning visual against the clear glass window.

Next, Josie posed with her hand on her shoulder in an image similar to the first.

Finally, Josie had one hand on her pivoted hips, rocking an orange satin two-piece with a crop top and a miniskirt. In the background, sun rays poured through the trees, brightening the shot.

In Josie’s caption, she shouted out her team of stylists and creatives, who helped her with the shoot.

It was apparent in the images that Josie was in amazing shape.

Josie Canseco shares diet secrets and fitness habits

As the daughter of a model and a former professional athlete, it’s no surprise that Josie leads an active lifestyle.

Josie revealed her diet and fitness secrets in an interview with Galore magazine.

The blonde beauty has a passion for fitness, revealing, “I love boxing and take classes at Rumble Boxing weekly. I also go to SoulCycle at least two to three times per week and I train with a personal trainer at Dogpound.”

Although she participates in these fitness routines often, Josie has a more laid-back approach when it comes to dieting.

She continued, “I am not too strict with my diet unless I have a huge job or casting coming up. In that case, I make sure I am focused on my diet and my workout.”