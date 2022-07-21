Josie Canseco in thong grabs her chest

Josie Canseco in a thong poses at a hotel, and she grabs her chest. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco is a booked and busy model who spent three days in three different cities, posing in a hotel mirror after a chaotic few days.

Josie was in Algarza, Portugal, where she went pantless and braless in a daring light blue blazer with matching heels.

After attending the opening of The W Hotel Algarza, Josie jetted home, where she engaged in a hardcore workout complete with weighted donkey kicks and tons of sweat.

She spent less than 24 hours at home before she revealed she was headed to her next destination.

Thankfully, Josie didn’t make her fans wait long and immediately took some selfies in the mirror, wearing only a white top and thong.

She added a sleepy emoji to indicate it was bedtime following a day full of travel.

Josie Canseco shares her hotel travel life with fans

Josie shared her fit body on her Instagram Story for fans to admire.

Josie posed in front of a large mirror in a hotel bathroom, complete with gold sink fixtures and black walls.

She lifted her white crop top to touch her chest and held her phone with the other hand.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie’s hair was natural in a center part as the long blonde locks fell past her shoulders.

Josie Canseco loves to workout

Josie is the daughter of model Jessica Canseco and former MLB player Jose Canseco, and her famous parents influenced her lifestyle choices. Exercise plays a huge role in the lives of professional athletes and models. She loves to work out, stay active and break a sweat. Fans can catch Josie on her Instagram Stories, exercising with fitness trainer Kirk Myers.

She shared with Us Weekly, “I love cycling, I do it all the time. It’s a good cardio mix. I’m all about cardio and high-intensity music.”

Josie uses music to help her get in the zone and achieve her fitness goals. She explained, “Anything with music. Music is really like my therapy. So anything that’s pretty much music-involved gets your head in the game.”

In particular, Josie likes hip-hop music and finds it inspirational. She said, “OMG I listen to literally everything. So if I’m working out it’s a mix of, like, Eminem is definitely my pump-up song.”

Josie discussed her upbringing, “I grew up playing sports and being very active. So for me, it’s kind of a routine thing that just helps me feel better about myself, about my life, and my confidence. And I feel like that shines through when you feel good about what you’ve done.”

Josie’s dedication to a fit lifestyle has paid off as the model is busy with work and thriving.