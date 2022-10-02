Josie Canseco in sports bra gets puppy love

Josie Canseco is living her best life. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Model Josie Canseco looked comfy while getting some puppy cuddles this week.

Josie looked cozy in cashmere. She wore a matching simple but chic light gray workout set.

Her high-waisted, drawstring sweatpants matched well with her v-neck gray sports bra.

Josie’s spotted brown dog, Ronald, also enjoyed the cashmere set. The snap showed Ron lying comfortably on her lap, and it did not look like it wanted to move anytime soon.

Josie captioned it, “Rons a big fan of @aloyoga cashmere.”

The 25-year-old model has a whole section on her Instagram highlights showing off her adorable wiener dog.

Josie showed off her natural beauty and wore no makeup in the shot. She had her hair down and swept to the side.

She gave the camera a more playful look than her usual model poses.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

The ELITE model finds time for fitness

Josie’s look was part of the Alo Yoga cashmere collection. The model emphasizes fitness, so it’s no wonder she’s rocking a yoga clothing brand.

Having a father who was an MLB star, Josie grew up knowing the importance of physical exercise.

Despite jet setting for appearances and shows worldwide, the model regularly fits in workout sessions between work events. Even with her crazy schedule, Josie makes time to work with her trainer.

The ELITE model has shown off plenty of looks in the past, fitness and otherwise. This summer, Jessie did a campaign for Luli Fama Swimwear and shared swimsuit pictures with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Josie Canseco shoots for Juicy Couture’s new campaign

Recently, the model was also part of a Juicy Couture campaign. The latest collection just dropped earlier this week, and it was everything one would expect from the popular brand.

In a photo she shared on her Instagram, Josie struck a dramatic pose in sports bleachers, a possible nod to her famous dad, wearing a stunning short sleeve jumpsuit. The tight black jumpsuit was partway unbuttoned and featured the Juicy Couture logo.

The campaign photo showed the model with her hair pulled into a high ponytail while giving a sultry look to the camera.

Josie also modeled the brand’s classic, crystal-embroidered Juicy sweatsuits.

From the yoga mat to the basketball court, wherever Josie takes a picture is a winning shot.

Read more about Josie Canseco and her latest looks here.