Josie Canseco in spandex breaks a sweat

Josie Canseco showed there is no such thing as an off-day as the model returned home from a one-day trip to Europe and quickly got a workout in before flying off to her next destination.

The hard-working model spent 24 hours in Algarve, Portugal, where she partied it up at the W Hotel opening event.

Then, Josie headed back home, where she made sure to get a sweat session at the gym.

Although Josie was only home for one day, the daughter of model Jessica Canseco and former MLB player Jose Canseco has long touted the importance of staying fit, and she was a woman of her word.

She worked up a sweat with her trainer, Kirk Myers, at the DogPound gym before she jetted off to her next destination.

Kirk joked that he brought the rave to the workout session, as Josie had just returned from rave central in Algarve.

Josie Canseco works up a sweat before jetting off to work

Josie did multiple reps of donkey kicks in the short video shared on social media. The long and lean model exhaled through her mouth, and she appeared focused with her eye on the prize.

She rocked a white crop top and black spandex as she got in some reps with her hair in a ponytail.

Josie is in good company at the gym, which is the place for Victoria’s Secret models like Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, and Karlie Kloss to get buff. Other well-known names who work out at DogPound include Hugh Jackman from Wolverine.

The famous DogPound gym is an exclusive fitness center

Not just anyone can enter the swanky gym– it has a private entrance and is member-only, with world-renowned trainers helping clients reach fitness goals.

At 21 years old, the gym founder, Kirk Myers, weighed 300 pounds and had congestive heart failure. Through determination and hard work, Kirk lost the weight and got into shape, and now he helps others do the same in his gyms.

According to Kirk, many people associate weight-lifting with bulking up, but that is not necessarily the case. He shared, “Weight lifting will help you build lean muscle and help you burn fat. There’s a slight misconception that lifting weights will make you big, this is not necessarily true.”

He shared, “In some of our programs, clients want to focus less on developing quads. So we tend to add exercises that will engage and activate your hamstrings and glutes without using a lot of quadriceps. Examples of these movements are deadlifts, donkey kicks, hamstring curls, and hip thrusts.”

Indeed, a quick look at Kirk’s Instagram Story showed Josie engaged in some hardcore donkey kicks.