Josie Canseco in sheer lingerie is her ‘mother’s daughter’

Josie Canseco shared a sexy snap of herself clad in nothing but sheer blue lingerie. ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

Josie Canseco may have a famous last name and a very famous father, that being none other than baseball outfielder Jose Canseco, but the 25-year-old blonde beauty has managed to stake her claim in the world of the celebrity elite on her own.

With a ten-year history in the modeling world, along with boasting some great dance prowess, Josie has maintained an Instagram following of 1.2 million people, a healthy number that will likely continue to rise as she grabs the focus of the populous with her more risque social media posts.

The young protege of her 49-year-old former model mom Jessica Canseco did just that when she shared a sexy new snap to her site yesterday while wearing some skimpy attire.

Josie wore sheer blue lingerie for her latest post

In the eye-catching shot, Josie could be seen sitting on a bed with a thick, white comforter on it, propping herself at the edge of the mattress.

Keeping her sun-kissed locks free and down around her shoulders, the young model, who snagged a coveted spot in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show a few years ago, walking the infamous runway alongside modeling greats like Candace Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk, looked like she fit right in with her fellow peers.

Josie chose a very sheer ensemble for her Instagram snap, wearing a see-through, lacy blue lingerie bra and matching see-through undies, both of which provided a nice illusion of coverage while still revealing just about everything.

The stunner’s lithe and fit physique was on full display. Her rock-hard abs and slim hips and thighs carved out ripples of definition along her silhouette.

Josie captioned the shot saying “mother’s daughter 🦋” apparently in a tribute to her own mother who posed for Playboy magazine in her younger modeling days, just as her daughter did years later.

Josie previously got blasted for wearing see-through clothes while out with her father

While the leggy beauty seems to be enjoying her fan following on Instagram and receiving lots of positive feedback, Josie hasn’t always been in the good graces of the general population.

Just this past fall, Josie was blasted by unimpressed and disgruntled social media users after she was spotted linking arms with her father while wearing a see-through mesh top as the pair celebrated her birthday.

According to reports, Twitter nearly exploded with criticism over the pics that surfaced, with many people commenting that wearing a see-through top with a parent in tow seemed “inappropriate.”

Josie did write a caption with the photo she shared on Instagram, saying “sorry to do u like that pops” but the wrath of the internet still swallowed her up online.