Josie Canseco in red and white bikini top enjoys Malibu

Josie Canseco enjoys sunny Malibu in a red and white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco is spending her summer the way anyone should– in a bikini most of the time.

The model shared photos of her latest trip as she headed to celebrity-getaway Malibu.

The jet-setter has been hard at work, partying in Algarve, Portugal, for the opening of a new W Hotel and doing a photo shoot in New York City.

Josie opted for a little play after all the hard work she did this summer.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story where she wore a red and white bikini with an oversized button-up shirt on top and open.

She placed her hand near her collarbone, revealing white manicured acrylic nails.

Josie Canseco shares a selfie in a bikini from beautiful Malibu

The model rocked a natural look, with “no-makeup makeup,” accentuating her glow and allowing her beauty to shine.

She removed the aviator sunglasses from her face as she looked into the camera for a selfie. She wore layered necklaces around her neck, including a gold and pearly piece.

Josie’s blonde hair was clipped behind her head, and she let her bangs fall to each side, framing her famous face.

She pouted her glossy lips and gave her best model pose in the self-taken photo.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie also shared footage of Malibu Beach featuring rocky sand and waves crashing.

The daughter of Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco remains active, likely due to her upbringing as the child of two athletic parents.

Josie Canseco talks fitness and staying in shape

Josie switches it up and loves to sweat when it comes to fitness. Perhaps that’s why the Victoria’s Secret model loves boxing and often posts content while she does the high-energy workout.

She told Us Weekly, “When we prepped for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, I was doing cycling maybe like two or three times a week. Boxing training one-on-one, like really focused and in my zone.”

She said about her upbringing, “I grew up playing sports and being very active. So for me, it’s kind of a routine thing that just helps me feel better about myself, about my life, and my confidence. And I feel like that shines through when you feel good about what you’ve done.”

Josie also revealed that music played a role in her workout inspiration and said she preferred hip hop to motivate her.

Josie’s work hard and play hard balance seems to work wonders for the 25-year-old.