Josie Canseco in lacy bra is strapped with cash

Josie Canseco posed in a lacy blue bra while loaded with piles of money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Josie Canseco got in touch with her sultry side again while posing for a fun skin-baring photo.

The 25-year-old daughter of famous baseball player Jose Canseco hopped on to her Instagram stories section to share a new pic as she continues to take the modeling world by storm, having recently snagged a role as the main face for Luli Fama Swimwear’s latest campaign.

Josie was glammed up as she rocked what looked like freshly-iced locks, parted at an angle for some dramatic side-sweeps along her face.

The young blonde highlighted her piercing eyes with a rosy shadow, dark mascara, and black eyeliner.

At the same time, her freckled nose and cheeks appeared to have been layered with foundation and delicate touches of blush that ran across her cheekbones.

Adding some extra wow-factor with glossy pink lips, Josie’s collarbone area was defined with some major bling, an amethyst-and-diamond-encrusted necklace circling her neck and falling into a teardrop shape just above her chest area.

The already-stunning shot was made all the more sizzling as the young model wore only a blue, lacy bra on her upper half, covering her arms and midsection with giant piles of hundred-dollar bills, which she attached with thick rolls of tape.

No explanation was offered for the photo, with Josie adding a “day 1” note with two wolf heads in the upper corner of the shot.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco gets risque with her looks

As the beauty continues to amass more followers, with her current count at an impressive 1.2 million people, Josie has ensured to keep her fans coming back for more with flashier moments.

In mid-July, Josie heated things up online as she shared a mirror selfie, snapping a pic of herself clad in just some stringy underwear and an obviously-braless crop top.

Earlier in the summer, Josie had her followers falling over themselves when she shared snaps of herself wearing a sheer lingerie ensemble.

Josie Canseco knows how to break a sweat

With a body that would make many envious, Josie spilled some of her workout secrets with Us Weekly a few years back, telling them just how she stays so fit.

“I love cycling, I do it all the time. It’s a good cardio mix. I’m all about cardio and high-intensity music,” she revealed to the magazine.

Josie added that variety is the key to staying toned while having fun, saying, “Rumble classes, boxing, running, cycling, I love personally. When we prepped for the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] Show last year, I was doing cycling maybe like two or three times a week. Boxing training one-on-one, like really focused and in my zone.”