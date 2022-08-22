Josie Canseco rocked a black, sparkly bikini for some photo fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia

Josie Canseco got her sunbathing on as she gave a show for her Instagram fans while working in some promotion time.

The 24-year-old model and daughter of baseball great Jose Canseco and fellow model mom Jessica Canseco brought her A-game forward over the weekend as she posed in a glittery two-piece from Luli Fama Swimwear.

Telling fans that the new piece would be coming to the swim line, Josie worked it for the camera and showcased just about every angle of the stunning bikini while dripping wet from a recent pool dip.

Josie accentuated her toned curves and flat abdomen by throwing her head and soaking wet hair back while propping herself upwards with her arms for a backward bend.

Josie’s face was primarily concealed, with only her neck, chin, and bottom lip showing and a delicate gold chain hanging loosely at her neckline.

Wearing matching black sparkly bikini bottoms and a top, the young model let her swimwear do all the talking.

The glittery top hugged her chest perfectly while two spaghetti straps curved around her shoulders.

The bottom half of her ensemble gave a little more pizzazz to the look, with a series of thin straps and trails of designs across her lower belly and hips, with just a thick swatch of sparkly material holding the strings in place.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco grabs her chest while wearing a thong

Josie continues to prove that she has just about no qualms regarding revealing her skin.

In July, the model got fans’ hearts racing when she posted a snap to her Instagram stories as she posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a braless, white crop-top and a white thong.

Josie stood facing forward, holding the phone camera just at her face, as she reached up inside her short shirt for some chest-grabbing moves while preparing to move on to her next destination following attending the opening of the W Hotel in Algarve, Portugal.

Josie Canseco goes braless and sans pants for public outing

Just before showing off her body-baring shot, Josie was seen out and about in Portugal for the opening of the W Hotel as she showed off her street style in a bright blue number.

Josie could be seen with her long, blonde hair sleek and down, wisps of bangs framing her flawless features as she rocked a stunning, silken blue blazer jacket with a plunging neckline that revealed she was wearing no bra.

Capping off at her upper thighs, Josie’s jacket was the only garment adorning the model’s figure as she chose to turn it into a mini-dress outfit, having gone without pants as well.

Josie finished the look with stylish heels, featuring a wrapping design that encircled her ankles.