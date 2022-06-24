Josie Canseco goes buns out in thong swimsuit

Josie Canseco poses in a thong swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model and influencer Josie Canseco flaunted her famous body in new swimsuit photos that left little to the imagination and her fans were in awe.

Josie used her assets to earn cash and gain likes in the summer-themed thirst trap that served its intended purpose.

Josie’s 1.2 million followers were the lucky recipients of her latest share. Josie is the daughter of former Playboy model Jessica Canseco and MLB player Jose Canseco.

Although her famous parents likely gave her an advantage in the modeling world, Josie put in the legwork, garnering success on her own.

Josie Canseco flaunts her body in a thong swimsuit for new campaign

Josie Canseco shared the latest shots from her campaign with Luli Fama Swimwear.

Josie posed in paradise with white sandy beaches and crystal clear water in the background.

In the first photo, Josie wore a fresh face with wet hair as she straddled a white lounge chair on the beach. She tugged up the midriff section of her swimsuit, which featured cutouts on her obliques. Josie’s tummy was taut, with ab lines visible horizontally and vertically.

Josie’s pink swimsuit featured a criss-cross string halter neck and psychedelic patterns and colors. Josie’s bronzed skin glistened underneath the golden sun.

Josie turned up the sex appeal in the next photo, where she arched her back and reversed on the same white lounge chair. Josie showed off her toned back and gave a cheeky view in the thong swimsuit.

Josie switched to a neon green swimsuit in the next shot, with strings lacing each side of the one piece. She held her hair on top of her head in a high ponytail and looked into the distance.

Josie wrote in the caption, “new campaign for @lulifamaswimwear :).”

A scroll through Josie’s photos revealed a series of sultry bikini shots in different colors, each displaying her perfect figure.

Josie Canseco is a successful swimwear model

Josie Canseco is booked and busy at 25 years old. The model walked The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at age 22 and appeared in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swim Edition.

Last year, Josie joined famous names like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in representing Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga offers workout attire in the highly-popular athleisure category. Josie spoke with Flaunt and shared that she had been with the brand for years.

She said, “Alo is one of my favorite brands in general, and it really fits into my lifestyle. I am very active, play sports, and work out daily so clothes that support that kind of routine are great. They’ve actually been by my side and in my corner since I was 18. I shot my first campaign for them then, and I’ve shot maybe four or five of them since.”

Josie does not appear to be slowing down in her modeling career, and that’s a good thing.