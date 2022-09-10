Josie Canseco goes braless in open blazer at New York Fashion Week

Josie Canseco rocks a braless look with an open blazer at NYFW. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco is rocking the runways in New York at this year’s fashion week and she is taking photos of her time in the Big Apple.

Josie took to her Instagram Story to share a daring look she sported for an event at Saks. Each year, the department store hosts a New York Fashion Week kickoff celebration and this year was no exception.

The braless beauty looked chic in a braless black blazer ensemble.

Fans of Josie may recall that the famous daughter wore a blue open blazer without a bra as she partied the night away in Algarve over the summer. Josie transformed her Portuguese day outfit into a New York night ensemble, with a dark black blazer that she buttoned at the waist.

Josie rocked her blonde tresses in loose waves and a slightly off-center part.

She smiled and looked straight ahead with glossy lips and lined eyes.

Josie Canseco attends star-studded Saks Fifth Avenue bash

She wrote on the IG story, “thank you @saks,” and added black heart and prayer emojis.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie was in good company at the Saks bash. The star-studded guest list included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, James Harden, and Delilah Belle Hamlin. Chloe Bailey was also in attendance because she is the fall face of the store. Chloe serenaded the lucky guests with a short set of music.

The event took place at L’Avenue overlooking Fifth Avenue.

Guests also had the opportunity to enjoy permanent ink, courtesy of famed tattoo artist JonBoy.

While guests mingled, waiters circulated and offered bumps of caviar, Lysol wipes, and tuna tartare.

Josie Canseco talks brand deals and dreams

Josie Canseco is the face of a few brands, including the popular Alo athletic wear.

She told Flaunt about the brand, “Alo is one of my favorite brands in general and it really fits into my lifestyle. I am very active, play sports and work out daily so clothes that support that kind of routine are great.”

Josie also talked about her dreams as a model. The daughter of Jose and Jessica Canseco got lucky because she achieved one of her fashion goals straight out of the gate.

She revealed, “My dream job coming into modeling was definitely the Victoria’s Secret show, but the more and more I dive into fashion, the more I see how wide of a range of work there is there.”

With New York Fashion Week just beginning, Josie will be booked and busy for days to come.