Josie Canseco goes braless for song and dance

Josie Canseco goes braless in a tiny white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco is braless and beautiful as the lingerie model got together with friends in a belly-baring ensemble.

The daughter of Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco treated fans to multiple pictures, including a short video where she danced and lip-synched with another famous face.

She sported a white crop top with long pigtails in most of the post.

Josie added a professional photo where she posed in a sky blue sheer bra and looked into the distance.

The first photo saw Josie look to the side with her long blonde tresses falling down her back in pigtails.

She wore large hoop earrings and natural makeup as she pouted her lips.

Josie Canseco shares braless photo dump

The short-sleeved crop top featured an open front with a small chain on the bodice, holding the sides together and preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

In front of her was a placard that stated, “suck less thanks.”

Josie stood in a room full of people with a chandelier in the center. Coincidentally, Chandelier by Sia was playing in the background. Josie and another friend began lip-synching to the famous song, and she started dancing to the music. The friend Josie joked around with was Ricky Faze Banks from the videogame empire, Faze Clan.

She also shared a video with influencer Tana Mongeau and Tana’s best friend, Imari Stuart. The trio stood in a group in a kitchen where Imari was tasting an unidentified treat. Josie asked Imari if the food was good before placing it in her mouth. She promptly closed her eyes and spat it out in a dramatic fashion as the clip ended abruptly.

Finally, the model shared a picture of a cute dog looking at the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “love u say it back.”

Josie Canseco’s famous boyfriends

As the daughter of a famous MLB player and a former model, the spotlight is nothing new to Josie. Perhaps it is unsurprising that the model has an extensive list of famous exes.

Josie also reportedly dated Brody Jenner for three months in a fast and furious romance that ended in 2019.

A few months later, in 2020, she moved on with YouTuber Logan Paul. Logan and Josie also enjoyed an on-again-off-again relationship before calling it quits the same year.

Josie was linked to Ashley Benson’s on-again-off-again squeeze, rapper G-Eazy last summer. E! News reported that the two were newly dating and attended a Fourth of July party together as a couple.

For now, Josie appears single and ready to mingle.