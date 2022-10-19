Josie Canseco looks amazing as she shows off her pilates outfit. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco looked amazing yesterday without even having to get dolled up. The top model snapped a photo to show her fresh look while at Pilates.

The model was seen at Pilanies Pilates, a private studio located in Los Angeles, working up a sweat.

She wore a black Alo Yoga sports bra with matching spandex leggings. In order to beat the cool fall air, she brought a thick cream sweater that could be seen wrapped around her shoulders.

For her shoes instead of wearing sneakers, she opted for white slides and thick mid-calf socks.

She struck a pose in the studio and took a mirror selfie for Instagram. She was seen with her long blonde hair in a sleek ponytail with a huge water bottle in her hand.

Pilates is a very popular way to stay fit in Hollywood. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more have been swearing by the workout for years.

Josie Canseco’s Pilates outfit. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco stuns for Sports Illustrated

While Pilates can easily be seen as a celebrity fad, it seems to be showing results for the Victoria’s Secret model. While out, she was seen showcasing her toned physique at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party earlier this year.

She was photographed in a knit bralette that showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with a matching cream skirt with a deep slit up the thigh. For her shoes, she wore strappy white sandals that went up her ankle.

Josie kept her accessories simple with a plethora of mixed metal jewelry. She wore stacked necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and a silver bracelet.

The model put her long hair to the side and had light curls to add body to her hair. Her makeup was really simple going for a natural look. She wore a neutral eyeshadow and a light pink gloss.

Josie Canseco recently rejected a lot of money

While $400,000 is a lot of money for most people, Josie had admitted to rejecting the money when offered. When talking to David Dobrik on his VIEWS podcast, she admitted that she was offered a lot of money to hang out with an international businessman.

She said “I think it was Dubai, I got offered like $400,000 to go and stand alongside someone and I said no. Moral-wise, I would literally rather be broke and suffering than crack my morals and do something like that.”

She explained further that going to these places could leave her vulnerable to dangerous situations. Plus, the model admitted that she is not comfortable with men paying for her when she has a successful career.