Josie Canseco looked gorgeous in her birthday outfit. ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Josie Canseco knows how to party and always looks great while doing it.

She was seen during a night out on Thursday, where she looked amazing after celebrating her 26th birthday.

She was with her friend, YouTube personality Tana Mongeau, as they enjoyed her birthday at Fleur Room lounge in West Hollywood.

Josie was rocking a little black dress while leaving the club. The dress was made of velvet material and featured a sweetheart neckline. The tiny dress flattered her body perfectly and showed off her toned legs.

She paired the ensemble with matching black pointed-toe heels.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a diamond chain and matching silver earrings.

The Victoria’s Secret model kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The blonde decided to curl her long hair into romantic barrel curls.

The model did not only ring in her birthday with Tana, but with many of her friends to celebrate the occasion.

Josie Canseco arriving at her birthday party. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Josie Canseco has a serious fitness routine

Josie is known to take her figure and fitness very seriously and has become known to post snippets of her workouts for her fans to see.

When talking to Galore Magazine, she explained that fitness and being active have always been a part of her lifestyle.

“I have always been very high energy. I have played sports my whole life and I was a dancer. I love boxing and take classes at Rumble Boxing weekly. I also go to SoulCycle at least two to three times per week and I train with a personal trainer at Dogpound,” she revealed.

However, the Juicy Couture model admitted that she does not have the same dedication when it comes to what she eats.

She said, “I am not too strict with my diet unless I have a huge job or casting coming up. In that case, I make sure I am focused on my diet and my workout. Other than that, I am not afraid to have some pizza or pasta!”

Josie gets cozy while wearing Alo Yoga

Josie was in her room, recently looking gorgeous in a lounge set she got from Alo Yoga. The model was wearing a grey crop top with a low V-neck. She paired it with matching grey sweatpants that skimmed her legs perfectly.

Since she was in her home, she opted for no makeup to sell the cozy look. Josie also decided to wear her long blonde hair down and let it cascade off her shoulders.