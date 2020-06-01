Josh Lucas accused of cheating on wife during pandemic

While people were supposed to be practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, actor Josh Lucas has been accused of doing the exact opposite.

According to his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, the two were romantically reconciling, and she alleges he cheated on her in the middle of the pandemic.

Josh Lucas cheating scandal

Josh Lucas split from Jessica Ciencin Henriquez in 2014, although the two remained friends and co-parented their son Noah, who is now seven.

Their original marriage lasted for two years after dating for one year before tying the knot. She was Lucas’ only wife, and Noah is his only child.

According to reports, the two have often teased reconciling, but now that is entirely out the window.

Henriquez posted her anger on social media for the world to see.

She posted that when you have a child with someone, you want to forgive them for things that you usually wouldn’t. She said that it takes a “sh*t human” to cheat on someone in the middle of a pandemic.

“Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place.”

Henriquez then signed off by saying she deserves better than this, and their son does as well.

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

She then responded to someone who said, “exes are exes for a reason” by saying that Lucas must hate himself.

Someone sent me a DM that said, “if someone cheats on you during a pandemic, they must really hate you.” So, I did a little bit of fact checking and made minor edits, because that’s kind of what I do: pic.twitter.com/8pTi4pBLAg — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 31, 2020

Henriquez never mentioned Lucas by name in her tweets, but he is who she shares a child with, and is the only option for her anger.

Lucas has not responded to the claims but an insider told People that Lucas and Henriquez have not been back together since 2014 and were not attempting to reconcile.

Who is Josh Lucas?

For fans curious about who Josh Lucas is, he has been in several moves over the years, and most fans would recognize him by sight.

Marvel Comics movie fans will recognize him as Glenn Talbott from Ang Lee’s Hulk movie. He was the rival with Bruce Banner for the love of Betty Ross and became a minor villain in the film.

Romantic comedy fans will recognize him as the love interest for Reese Witherspoon in the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama.

He has also worked regularly over the past few years, appearing as the distraught father in the faith-based 2019 movie Breakthrough, while also taking on a role in the award-nominated Christian Bale and Matt Damon movie Ford v. Ferrari.

Television fans also know him from the Kevin Costner western series Yellowstone, where he portrayed the young John Dutton.

Lucas met Henriquez at a dog park in 2011, and they got engaged after just six weeks of dating. Noah Rev Maurer was born three months after their wedding, and the couple called it quits seven months later.