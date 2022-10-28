Josefine Forsberg looks stunning in her blue ensemble. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Josefine Forsberg looked absolutely flawless as she elegantly posed in her electric blue ensemble.

The 28-year-old Swedish fitness model was captured leaning up against a glass sliding door as she enjoyed the beautiful scenic views from Tulum, Mexico.

The model let her followers know that she had just woken up as she sported a rather eye-catching loungewear set.

Josefine took to her Instagram for this recent shot as she shared the timeless moment with her one million followers.

The blonde beauty seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she smiled at the camera as she expressed that this was her little slice of paradise.

It goes without saying that Josefine surely turned some heads with this heavenly presentation.

Josefine Forsberg is beautiful in all-blue for Lounge Underwear

All eyes were all the fitness model as she rocked an electric blue lingerie set by Lounge.

Josefine posed away while wearing a classic blue bra that was held up by two thin straps. On the top of the bra, there was a unique, laced design that gave the piece a little extra flair.

The matching bottoms hugged the model’s waist perfectly as they highlighted her tiny waist. They also incorporated the same lacy design along the top as the bra did.

The style of the blue bottoms resembled a low-rise fit in which the straps gently rested along her hips.

She wore her long blonde hair down in natural waves while it was pushed over to the one side of her body as it fell well past her shoulders.

The Swedish beauty certainly made modeling look easy, especially in this picturesque shot.

She captioned the admirable shot, “Just woke up from the ☠️ Glad I woke up to paradise at least 🌴💙 @loungeunderwear.”

Josefine Forsberg sends an inspirational message to her fans

In another one of her latest posts, Josefine went completely natural as she worked with photographer Vicente Garo.

The photograph was breathtaking as it was a close-up of the model’s natural face.

Josefine seemed to be completely unclothed for the shots as she posed with her hands on her shoulders and then had a bright green slice of kiwi placed in the middle of her forehead.

The model’s baby blue eyes looked amazing up against the colors of the kiwi, as it made the photograph pop even more.

Josefine then wrote a rather sweet, and inspiring message for the caption.

The caption read, “🥝 STAY PURE 🥝 All challenges comes with lessons, and I believe that we’re not getting bigger challenges then what we’re capable to handle.. Never stop believing ✨ Stay open for healing ✨ Don’t give up ✨ 📸 @vicente_garo.”

Josefine certainly proved that she’s not only a well-established model but an inspirational and motivated thinker as well.