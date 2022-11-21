Josefine Forsberg sizzled in some stunning lingerie as she posed while in Mexico. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Model Josefine Forsberg showed off her stunning physique with her fans as she seemed to be enjoying a Mexican getaway.

The 28-year-old model and social media influencer looked flawless in her latest photoshoot as she went with a skimpy look for the occasion.

Leaving her blonde locks down to graze her shoulders, Josefine’s looks rivaled those of her more well-known counterparts, such as Dutch beauty Doutzen Kroes and Brazilian stunner Gisele Bundchen.

Going down south to bask in warmer temperatures, Josefine rocked a bright blue lingerie set as she posed in the doorway of what appeared to be a balcony suite of a luxury property.

While tagging Acapulco as her current locale, she wrote, “One of those pretty mornings in Acapulco 🦋.” The model could be seen in her entirety as she gave a stoic gaze at the camera and pushed her hip to the side to really show off her toned legs.

Looking tanned and summery for her shoot, Josefine let her outfit do the talking as the glowing blue hue maintained its hold as the most eye-catching feature of the pics.

Josefine Forsberg sizzles in lacy lingerie

The attire sported splashes of intricate designs across both the matching bra and underwear to add to the “wow factor” of the snaps.

Peeks at the reflections of Acapulco could just be seen in the mirrored glass to the left and right of the doorway.

In her second snap, Josefine kept the same posture but turned her gaze away from the lens as she stared somewhere into the distance.

A large bed with a puffy headboard sat inside the room behind her, and the light of the sun illuminated her front with the starkness of the dark interior adding to the overall aesthetic of the pics.

Josefine Forsberg models Lounge Underwear

Looking stunning in every shot she takes, it’s no surprise that the model has clearly been chosen by Lounge Underwear to showcase their best pieces.

Wearing the brand in her latest post, Josefine has donned the label’s garments in a multitude of other shots.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Josefine previously modeled Lounge’s royal blue bedroom two-piece in an undisclosed tropical location.

Seen close up, Josefine gave a look at her playful side as she gave a small, side grin while leaning against a wall in the blue garments.

Palm trees could be seen in the reflection of the glass next to her as the model’s tresses were swept over to one side of her face.

Earlier this month, Josefine went with a striking number for her Lounge Underwear post, going fire-engine red in a sheer lingerie ensemble that boasted not only the usual bra and underwear but also a crisscrossing of strings and hanging stocking clips.