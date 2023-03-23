Josefine Forsberg certainly isn’t shy about posing away in her intimates, and her latest share proved just that.

The talented fashion model was captured in her spacious, modern-styled bedroom as she modeled in a gorgeous, gray intimate set.

The set was created and designed by Lounge Underwear, a company dedicated to providing its customers with stylish yet comfy loungewear.

The young celeb has worked with the company a handful of times as she truly admires Lounge Underwear and everything it stands for.

More so, Josefine even shared some exciting news with her fans as the company was having a special birthday sale, which is now live.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The sale includes up to 60 percent off select intimates, including some of their newer collections.

Josefine Forsberg is beautiful in her Lounge Underwear set

Josefine decided to share this beautiful shot with her 1.1 million Instagram followers as she tagged Tulum, Mexico, as her location.

In the mesmerizing shot, the blonde beauty stood on her tip-toes as she stared directly at the camera.

Josefine decided to style in Lounge’s gray and white-trimmed intimate set. The set included a cotton-textured bralette along with a pair of matching cheeky bottoms. Both pieces featured a thick band that spelled out the words Lounge in black lettering.

For her hair, the model simply parted her locks down the middle while they naturally flowed down the front of her comfy fit.

She added some light touches of mascara and bronzer to give her that sun-kissed look while she effortlessly glowed from the sunshine that peeked in from the window.

The post was captioned, “Stay comfy 🤍 Don’t miss out @loungeunderwear birthday sale 🎉.”

Josefine Forsberg promotes Gavelo while sharing an inspiring message with her fans

In another recent Instagram post, Josephine was captured at the gym while she posed for a mirror selfie.

As she did so, the blonde bombshell sported and promoted the set she was wearing from Gavelo.

The electric blue gym set included a scoop neck sports bra that featured the perfect cut-out design along her chest.

She coordinated the sports bra with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts, which perfectly matched the top’s hues.

Undoubtedly, the Gavelo set looked heavenly on the model, highlighting her toned abs while simultaneously complementing her tanned complexion.

While she sat on her training ball, Josefine slightly crossed her legs while styling the blue set with a pair of ankle weights and some black and white training sneakers.

While she posed, Josefine shared some inspiring and rather heartfelt words in the caption, “When you’re feeling amazing, strong, and healthy and you look yourself in the mirror you also see that version of yourself, and it gives you the power to do anything. Same the other way around.”

She went on to say, “When I see myself from that view I also know that I put a seed for a longer, lighter & happier life, which in the end all is about. Take care of your health 💙 We’ve got one in this life and that is something I’ll never take for granted 🙏🏽.”

Fans can now head to Gavelo’s official website to browse their latest collections and should follow Josefine on Instagram to keep up to date with her inspiring journey