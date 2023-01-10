Josefine Forsberg sizzled as she lay out in a pink bikini while enjoying ocean hammock time. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Swedish fitness model and social media star Josefine Forsberg appeared to be enjoying some tropical relaxation time as she soaked up the rays of the Mexican sun.

Tagging one pic with her exact location of Bacalar, Mexico, Josefine seemed to be having a great time alongside her pals while showing off her stunning swimsuit body.

Going with a stringy two-piece in lavender with yellow shoulder and hip ties, Josefine looked as stunning as ever during her downtime among friends.

The model could first be seen hanging out with her crew on the deck of what seemed to be an ocean bay or inlet, puffy gray clouds covering the sky and lush greenery dotting the skyline.

Letting her blonde locks blow freely in the breeze, Josefine seemed to be laughing as she stood in front of a young man who sported a bandana on his head and black swim trunks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A woman sat reclined in a lounge chair near the man wearing a halter-style black swimsuit and dark shades.

Despite the distractions of the other two people in the shot, Josefine still managed to steal the show with her brightly-colored two-piece as she let her modeling curves shine.

Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Josefine Forsberg stuns in a string bikini

In the second of her two snaps, Josefine let herself remain the sole focal point of the pic, showing herself reclining back in a hammock.

The blonde beauty let one foot dangle in the turquoise waters that flowed beneath the hammock’s cloth, folding her other leg underneath her.

She gripped part of the material with one hand while using her second arm to push herself up slightly so that she wasn’t fully laying down but was tilted up slightly.

Josefine’s toned tummy and glowing skin were evident, and the star made it clear why she remains in high demand as she continues her modeling run with Lounge Underwear.

Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Josefine Forsberg models for Lounge Underwear

When Josefine isn’t hanging out with friends near the beach or romping in the snow in Sweden, the blonde enjoys her continued partnership with Lounge Underwear.

The lingerie and underwear apparel company is just one of many brands that have honed in on a social media star like Josefine to get their name out there and bring in sales.

Josefine often can be seen sporting sexy items made by the label, as evidenced by her slew of Instagram posts in which she expertly rocks some of the more stunning pieces.

In October, the model wore one of Lounge’s more colorful ensembles, going with a deep blue bra and underwear set as she leaned against a doorway and tagged the company.

With the brand offering a variety of sensual garments and with prices hitting the $40-$60 mark, Lounge aims to appeal to a wide range of people while making their items financially attainable.