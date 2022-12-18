Josefine Forsberg was enjoying the winter snow. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Fans of Josefine Forsberg are used to sizzling pics of the model in bikinis and lingerie as she suns herself from exotic locations, however, her latest post was a little different.

Surrounded by snow and frost, the model was on her home turf in her native Sweden, soaking up the winter sun in warmer attire.

But the 28-year-old beauty couldn’t resist showing a small section of skin, as she donned a crop top underneath her cozy outerwear.

Josefine matched her snowy surroundings as she wore all-white from head to toe to enjoy an outdoor excursion.

The model wore white gym leggings on her bottom half, decorated with small cutout sections that formed a dotted pattern across the thigh and knee.

She layered the short crop top with a warm white hooded puffer jacket lined with soft and cozy fur, perfect for the snowy outdoors.

Josefine prepared for wintery conditions with white ski boots on her feet and accessorized the look with a white beanie hat to keep her head toasty.

Her long blonde locks were styled straight and emerged from beneath her hat to graze her shoulders.

The surrounding scenery was breathtaking, with the sprawling landscape covered in crisp white snow.

Josefine wrote, “enjoying winter and family time ❄️ sun, crisp, fresh air, scandinavian nature & saunas in between to keep myself warm 🫶🏽.”

She commented on the temperatures to imply that she is used to warmer climates these days, saying, “I’m not use to this cold weather nowadays 🤪 But sunny days like this are beyond beautiful ❄️💫🤍.”

Josefine Forsberg stuns in blue lingerie set for Lounge Underwear

Josefine usually hangs out where the weather is much warmer to complete her photoshoots and company endorsements.

The stunning Swede has fast become one of the most sought-after influencers to partner with brands who want their products promoted on social media.

Lounge is one of those brands, and Josefine is lucky enough to work with the brand, regularly modeling their luxury lingerie.

They aim to create underwear that looks just as good as it feels and have maintained a large influencer backing.

Josefine showed off her incredible figure as she modeled a gorgeous two-tone lace set in shades of blue from the brand.

The blonde bombshell donned the plunging bra and matching bottoms from a spectacular house in Acapulco.

She wore the Luxe Balcony Bra & Thong Set in Cobalt Blue. The set is available from the Lounge website for $60.

Josefine Forsberg models spandex activewear for Xshapes

Josefine also went monochrome for an exclusive partnership with activewear brand Xshapes.

The brand’s mission is to create workout clothing that caters to all women, accentuating their unique shapes and sizes.

According to the Xshapes website, “Wearing xshapes active wear should make you feel happy and confident and giving you an extra push during your workouts.”

Josefine was delighted to support the brand’s message as she partnered with them to promote their workout clothing and accessories.

She donned black leggings and a crop top made with soft ribbed material in a set of images shared with her 1.1 million followers.

The top featured a zip fastening in the front alongside a keyhole cutout section on the chest, making the top functional but still fashionable.

Josefine’s enviable figure perfectly showcased the trendy activewear that she accessorized with a pale pink backpack.

She captioned the post, “Adventure outfit by @xshapes.eu 🙌🏽 Love their workout clothes, sooo comfortable💗 Smart designed bags & on top of it 👉🏽 Style on point! 😎.”