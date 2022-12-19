Josefine Forsberg stunned in lingerie. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Josefine Forsberg added some spice to the holiday season, rocking a revealing nude lingerie set, not around a Christmas tree, but instead by a roaring woodstove.

The stunning Swedish model tilted her head to the side with a dreamy expression, allowing her thick mane of blonde hair to cascade over one shoulder.

Her fit figure looked amazing in the nude set, which was designed by the popular lingerie brand Lounge and featured delicate floral detailing.

She upped the cozy factor by draping a plush white blanket over her shoulders, strikingly contrasting her sun-kissed complexion.

Beyond the risqué outfit (or lack thereof), she made things even more intimate by sharing that her favorite place to pray is by fire.

She praised the power of prayer over news outlets, adding that the Huichol god of fire, Tatewari, is “always listening.”

Josefine Forsberg stunned in all-white spandex ensemble for Scandinavian getaway

Josefine got in touch with her Swedish roots over the weekend, enjoying time with family and friends in an all-white ensemble.

The gorgeous fitness guru was standing in a snow-covered landscape wearing an all-white ensemble that included leggings, a sports bra, boots, and a puffer coat with a massive, furry hood.

Despite the scenic backdrop, her chiseled abs and sculpted legs certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

She admitted to not being quite as acclimated to cold weather anymore but couldn’t resist the beauty of the sun-kissed snow.

Josefine Forsberg sizzled in skintight spandex for xshapes partnership

Josefine showed off her figure in Palma de Mallorca earlier this month to promote the European workout apparel brand xshapes, and to say she looked good would be a total understatement.

The “adventure outfit” included curve-hugging black spandex leggings and a matching cropped tank top, highlighting her ultra-toned physique.

The social media sensation is known for her health and fitness-inspired content, making this brand collaboration a perfect fit.

Not to mention, the garments are specifically designed to make all women feel confident and beautiful by accommodating every unique shape.

Josefine hyped up xshapes in the caption, adding, “Thanks Palma de Mallorca for some well needed D-vitamin! Now I’m feeling more then ready for Sweden and some Christmas feeling 🎅🏽 Do you feel it yet?! 🙈🎄❄️💛”

As if the world couldn’t tell, Josefine follows a pretty strict self-care regime, and the benefits are apparent.

She said in an interview, “I’m a pretty free spirited person, who lives to enjoy life to it’s fullest. I strongly believe in always taking care of yourself first hand, in order to achieve everything you take on in life, in terms of career and relationships in a successful way.”