Josefine Forsberg got cheeky in a thong bikini as she continued to enjoy her time in Mexico. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

Model Josefine Forsberg just keeps on proving why she is one of the most sought-after models out there today.

Keeping up her shares from the warmer locale of Mexico, Josefine hopped onto her social media page for the third time in four days to show off some more of her amazing views and incredible physique.

The blonde star, 28, got her glow on as she posed in a sexy two-piece swimsuit while saying she was putting “healthy habits on repeat 💚.”

Josefine swept her locks up into a perky, high ponytail for a look that was vastly different from her typical relaxed hairstyles.

A black-and-white folded bandana sat just at her hairline for added flair, and the model gave a seductive backward glance, covering her mouth with what appeared to be a linen hoodie that might have been attached to her bikini top.

Her upper garment, in the same shade of rose as the covering around her mouth, tied in a drooping bow at her mid-back, one strap hanging down to graze the top of her bikini bottoms.

Josefine Forsberg sizzles in thong bikini

Josefine’s lower attire’s olive-green shade played nicely against the reddish hue of her top, with the design angling inward for a thong style.

A delicate ruching of the green material added a nice effect, and a gathering of the material into a tie along her hip line made the look complete and highlighted her toned thighs.

Josefine did not make it clear as to her exact location in Mexico City, but a brown canopy could be seen hanging above her head with strings of lightbulbs dangling down.

Small pots filled with succulent plants decorated the shelves around her waistline, and stark white buildings stood out of focus in the background.

As the star continues to show off her modeling expertise and stunning figure, Josefine often chooses to go with items from Lounge Underwear as the model clearly has ties with the brand.

Josefine Forsberg models Lounge Underwear

Last week, Josefine wowed the Instagram crowds as she posed in some lacy blue lingerie.

Looking as amazing as always, the model posed in the doorway of what looked to be her private room, showing off the entirety of her gorgeous body from head to toe.

Leaving her hair down for her signature look, Josefine stood just inside the bedroom, tilting her hip to one side in the first snap and appearing to be mid-motion in the second.

In October, Josefine modeled another set from Lounge, taking on a deeper blue number for her posing session.

Giving some close-ups of her torso and face, Josefine was radiant as she leaned against the doorway of what was possibly the same room she employed the use of in her later post.

Going with a minimal makeup look, Josefine glowed as she smiled at the camera and gazed off into the distance.