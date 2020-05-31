Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Jose Fernandez: Elon Musk’s SpaceX astronauts’ spacesuits were created by Hollywood costume designer


Designer Jose Fernandez
Jose Fernandez is the Hollywood designer who designed for Elon Musk’s SpaceX spacesuits. Pic credit: MarvelousTV/Youtube

Jose Fernandez was the Hollywood costume designer who created the spacesuits worn by astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken who blasted off to space on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, onboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The astronauts were scheduled to dock their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named Dragon Endeavour, with the International Space Station (ISS) in low Earth orbit at 10:29 a.m. ET on Sunday, after launching on Saturday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A.

The Washington Post reported that the capsule eventually docked with the ISS at 10:16 a.m. ET, a few minutes earlier than scheduled.

Who is Jose Fernandez?

Jose Fernandez is a top Hollywood costume designer and builder who had previously worked on creating costumes for MCU and DCEU superheroes.

He worked on superhero costumes used in movies such as Captain America: Civil War, The Amazing Spider-Man, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Ironman 2.

He and his team at Ironhead Studio built the Batman costumes for Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Batman and Robin (1997), and Batman v Superman (2016).

His team also created Wonder Woman’s superhero costumes, Wolverine’s costume in X2, and Thor and Loki’s helmets for the Thor film series.

He also designed the cowl for Ben Affleck’s Batman in Batman v Superman and headgear for Daft Punk, according to Forbes.

He worked with Elon Musk’ SpaceX for “three to four years” to create the prototype for the close-fitting spacesuits worn by the astronauts. The spacesuits were made from a type of Teflon and Nomex.

SpaceX first approached him to participate in a costume design competition. According to Forbes, Fernandez said he did not realize at first that the competition was for a real space trip. He thought it was only for a movie production about space.

“I didn’t know what SpaceX was, and I thought it was a film.”

SpaceX ‘Demo-2’ mission is the first manned U.S mission in nearly a decade

SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first manned flight to launch from the U.S. to the ISS since the Space Shuttle mission STS-135 in July 2011. It is also the first manned commercial orbital flight ever.

The blast-off was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but it was canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

Several celebrities witnessed the lift-off

Celebrities who witnessed the lift-off included George Takei, Ellie Goulding, Elizabeth Banks, Karen Gillan, Shannen Doherty, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The celebs later took to social media to post comments about the awe-inspiring event.

