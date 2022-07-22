Jordynne Grace in skimpy lingerie with Jade Chung has question for fans

Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace shared several photos from her lingerie shoot with friend Jade Chung. Pic credit: @jordynnegrace/Instagram

Soon after her appearance in the wrestling ring, Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace showed off her sultry side, sharing a sizzling photo featuring fellow wrestler Jade Chung.

Grace posed in skimpy lingerie along with Chung as they were each on opposing sides of a rack that featured more skimpy selections in various colors.

The current Knockouts Champion flashed fans a peace sign and wink while sticking her tongue out as she modeled a pink bra with a floral pattern and matching panties.

Chung held onto the pole on the other side of the rack with her tattoos visible as she wore a white one-piece item with see-through panels.

“Who do you think would win in a real life fight, me or @jadechung11?” Grace asked in her caption, mentioning, “Maybe we’ll find out on our next collab… 😜”

She recommended fans check out their exclusive content sites, something popular with other wrestling stars, including Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green and Mia Yim.

Most fans would probably choose the physically-imposing Grace as the winner of that fight, which Grace suggests might happen during their photo collab. While it appears to be all in good fun, the 26-year-old bodybuilder, real name Patricia Forrest Parker, has shown her dominant side in the wrestling ring for several years now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jade Chung shared other lingerie pics from shoot

While Jordynne Grace currently stars as Knockouts Champion with Impact Wrestling, Chung is a former Ring of Honor (ROH) and Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) star. She’s currently with Destiny World Wrestling as a host.

She shared several other photos from the same lingerie shoot featuring her friend Jordynne as they got closer to one another. In the photo (below), Chung is wisely posing to cover any see-through areas of Grace’s lingerie as she keeps an arm on her leg. Grace places one hand on Chung’s shoulder and rests the other above her chest.

Another shot Chung shared from the collab has her standing up with one hand placed on a large mirror. The curvaceous Grace is crouched on the floor, resting her head against Chung’s stomach with a hand on her tattooed hip area.

A banner is over part of the IG image share near the bottom, covering Grace’s rear view in her lingerie. The banner text directs fans to their websites SpicySneakerhead and TheMuscleMommy.

Jordynne Grace appeared in Impact! match with Mia Yim

Many of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts were in action on Thursday night, including the champion. Jordynne Grace teamed up with Mia Yim, who had recently become the No. 1 contender for her title. They took on the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, two other Knockouts interested in a title shot.

While the champ and her future challenger seemed to have good momentum in parts of the match (below), their opponents ultimately captured the win. Purrazzo and Green, known as VXT, were able to capitalize on Grace being out of the ring. Yim couldn’t fight both alone, with her tag partner down on the arena floor.

According to Wrestling Inc, VXT delivered a flipping stunner as their new finisher on Mia Yim for the pinfall win. Following the loss, Yim seemed doubtful of her tag team partner’s reason for being absent from the apron late in the match.

Later in the evening, Purrazzo and Green spoke to Gail Kim about Purrazzo getting added to the Knockouts Championship match at Emergence. Instead, Kim said they would challenge Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Team titles. Meanwhile, Yim will battle Grace and attempt to win the Knockouts Championship at the event on August 12.

Grace has held the title since June 19, when she won a Queen of the Mountain match featuring Yim, Purrazzo, and Green.

Impact! airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.