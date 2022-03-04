Jordyn Woods wows in blue dress with big ab and cleavage cutouts, a peak of sideboob

Jordyn Woods was previously known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer blue cut-out dress that left hearts racing. The 24-year-old model showed off some sideboob in the body-hugging dress that put her curves on display.

Woods is known for her fashionable and sometimes risque attire. She recently donned a black lingerie bodysuit with a black blazer while watching her boyfriend Karl-Anthony at the NBA All-Star games.

The socialite also lets her followers know her body comes from hard work in the gym, flexing her curves in a mirror selfie while wearing blue sports bra and yoga pants.

Jordyn Woods shows off sideboob in sheer blue dress

Woods put her sideboob on display in the cut-out dress, which she paired with a blue leather Birkin bag.

She captioned the stunning Instagram photos with the following:

“i wish time never mattered.. 🦋”

Woods posed for seven stills in the Insta post, revealing her side profile and ample derriere.

It appears Kylie’s former best friend was going for a date night look in the sensational dress.

It is a fitted stretch-jersey midi dress in an abstract print capturing numerous shades of blue.

The Farai London outfit features a side slit, V-neck, and cleavage cut-out for an elegant, sexy ensemble.

The sleeveless look also exposes her shoulders and has four asymmetrical front cut-outs with a split hem, giving the sideboob profile.

Woods added a mini blue Birkin bag that can retail up to $55,000. However, the Farai London dress, the Kekeo Long, will only set you back about $225.

Her hair was styled in a sleek back bun, showing her stunning face. Woods kept the accessories simple and let the dress do the talking.

She wore small hoops, earrings, and three bracelets on her left arm.

Kylie on where her relationship with Jordyn stands

While Jordyn has become a successful socialite and model, her relationship with the Kardashian family is always a trending topic.

Last year in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloe said that she does not communicate with Woods but has forgiven her for Tristan’s cheating scandal, according to E! Online.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live, and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

In 2019, Jordyn became one of the most Googled searches after it was claimed that the NBA player, Tristan Thompson, was involved with Jordyn in a romantic tryst.

Kylie also said that her friendship with Woods is over, but they spoke after the infamous incident.

“Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”