Jordyn Woods unrecognizable as Diana Ross

Jordyn Woods stuns on Gemini Man premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods dazzles in a full sequin look.

This year, Jordyn dressed up as Diana Ross for Halloween. She shared comparison photos of herself and the music icon. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a bedazzled nude-colored catsuit, silhouetting her amazing physique.

The outfit is from the brand d.bleu.dazzled, which has also created looks for stars like Beyonce and Chloe Bailey.

The influencer paired the outfit with a curly afro, small hoop earrings, and a natural makeup look.

From her bikini looks to wearing skintight minidresses, Jordyn has shown that she has a fantastic fashion sense.

Jordyn Woods and her sister

A few days ago, Jordyn shared a photo of herself out and about with her sister and fellow popular influencer Jodie Woods.

Jordyn wore a dark blue busty top that paid tribute to her NBA boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. She complimented the corset with a long sleeve cutout pullover, wide-cut denim jeans, and a small white clutch bag.

The influencer had on a pair of white heels, stud earrings, and a dewy makeup look.

Her sister posed with her in a black crop top, metallic silver pants, and black sneakers.

The sisters are ten years apart, with Jordyn being 25 and Jodie being 15. But, they have a close relationship and often share photos of each other on social media.

Jordyn Woods’ new collection

Jordyn recently revealed that she was releasing a collection with the popular clothing brand Shein. The collaboration includes everything from lace jumpsuits to plunging dresses and was just released in September.

The influencer opened up about the collection and her favorite aspect of the new collaboration.

In an interview with E! Online, she said, “This line is very versatile. I feel like you could be going to a night out, you could have a date night or a birthday party. It’s really whatever you make it. It’s really about taking something simple and adding your own touch and your own accessories. The beauty of this collection is its simplicity.”

She also revealed her personal bias to fall fashion. “I’m born on the first day of fall. I’m a fall baby. It’s my favorite season. I love fall fashion. I am looking forward to coats and thigh-high boots.”

Her collaboration is still available on the company’s website and is very affordable. Jordyn often posts pictures of herself wearing the products on her social media. She currently has 12 Million followers on Instagram.