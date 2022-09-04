Jordyn Woods stuns in plunging green bikini

Jordyn looked amazing in a green two-piece and a cowgirl hat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods was a vision in green as she posed in a gorgeous two-piece swimsuit.

The girlfriend to Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns showed off her curvaceous figure in a recent social media share.

Taking to Instagram, the Life of Kylie alum donned an emerald green bikini paired with a matching sarong and a woven cowgirl hat.

She shared three photos in her carousel post, all of which were taken outdoors on a tropical patio, flanked by the lush green background and the tropical decor, which acted as the backdrop for her photoshoot.

In her first slide, Jordyn posed with a serious gaze as she looked into the distance, giving the camera a glimpse at her head-to-toe ensemble and voluptuous figure. The 24-year-old stunner’s bikini top came together at her décolletage in a rectangular shape, tastefully accentuating her ample bosom.

The FrstPlace fitness and wellbeing app founder covered her bottom half with a sarong that tied at her hip, exposing the top of her bikini bottoms and a yellow belly chain as she popped one knee for the perfect pose.

Jordyn Woods in plunging green bikini for tropical getaway

A slide right revealed a close-up shot of Jordyn, who gazed directly into the camera this time as she held her phone with one hand and placed the other at her side. The head shot showed her accessory choices, including thin gold hoop earrings along with several smaller stud pairs and a delicate array of gold chains holding a clear crystal pendant. She added a yellow star to her woven cowgirl hat to top off her look.

The Centerfold star struck a similar pose to the first in her third slide, once again showing off her trim waistline, toned legs, and flawless skin. The former BFF to Kylie Jenner opted to go natural with her makeup, seemingly only sporting eyelash extensions, showcasing her glowing complexion.

Jordyn captioned her post, “Libra season around the corner 🤫” Her birthday is, indeed, just around the corner, on September 23.

Jordyn vacationing in Jamaica with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

The brunette beauty is currently vacationing in Jamaica, a trip she called the “last trip of the summer.”

Her Jamaican getaway comes on the heels of her recent trip to Italy where she sizzled once again in green, this time in a plunging dress.

Jordyn was in Lake Como in northern Italy to celebrate the wedding of NBA star Paul George and his longtime love, Daniela Rajic.