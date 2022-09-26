Jordyn Woods stuns in a plunging tight minidress

Jordyn Woods shows off her colorful birthday dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jordyn Woods has reinvented the “birthday suit” as she celebrated her special day in a showstopping dress.

The model has never been shy to show off her latest outfits with fans, and this weekend was no different as she sparkled in an Annie’s Ibiza number.

Taking to her Instagram, Jordyn’s dress took centerstage as she posed from multiple different angles. She shared a swipe-through for her 12.6 million followers that first showed her sitting down on a pool ledge next to her iridescent handbag.

The unique dress featured a fully-bedazzled design that appeared to look like a scene out of nature — equipped with flowers, trees, a butterfly, and even a pathway.

While resembling a piece of art, the dress also featured a diamond-studded neckline and a high slit to accentuate the model’s figure.

The last photo of her carousel post included a close-up of the dress’s intricate bead design, which also showed followers just how perfectly the mini dress fit Jordyn without being overly revealing.

Jordyn Woods dazzles in a scenic dress for her birthday

To finish off the outfit, Jordyn opted for a pair of strappy silver heels that leveled up to the amount of sparkle on the dress. For makeup, she chose a matching silver eyeshadow and a nude lip to pull the entire look together.

In her caption, the model addressed the obvious — that her unique dress was the highlight of her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“a little commotion for the dress✨,” she wrote.

In her comments section, fans were quick to give her the “commotion” she was looking for. “CAUSE DID THAT DRESS IS EVERYTHING IM LIVING!!!!” One follower wrote (excitedly).

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Another fan chimed in with, “Yes the dress is a slayyyy.”

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods celebrates her birthday with a special post

Before the “dress only” post, Jordyn took to the platform to share the special moments from her birthday celebration with her followers.

The first photo showed her smiling next to her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, as he held a birthday cake with sparklers on top. Other photos showed her overly joyous as she spent time with friends and family at what seemed to be a backyard party — equipped with group dancing, a lawn full of party streamers, and a blow-up projector screen.

“safe to say we all had a blast.. this may be my fav party yet 💜 ,” she wrote.

She continued, “thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy 💜 backyard wonderland was a success.”

Jordyn may be another year older, but it’s safe to assume her fashion game isn’t going anywhere.