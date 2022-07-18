Jordyn Woods steps out in dark red thigh-skimming minidress

Jordyn Woods took Capri in a tiny minidress and chunky black heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jordyn Woods stunned on the streets of Capri in a dress the color of fine Italian wine.

The model, 24, shared her latest photo carousel on Instagram, posing in a deep red minidress.

Tagged at the Ristorante Paolino Capri, she stood in front of potted greenery that filled the frame behind her.

Her babydoll dress, which appeared to be a velvet texture, featured a slightly off-the-shoulder design that sinched at the waist before flowing down and hitting her mid-thigh.

Jordyn paired the outfit with multiple matching accessories, including a silver necklace, silver earrings, a watch, and accompanying bracelets.

The young socialite also complimented the jewelry with an eye-catching feature of her chunky heels. Jordyn’s square-blocked pumps featured a studded design in the front of the ankle straps that directly matched her silver accents on top.

Fans loved Jordyn Woods’ latest Capri look

When it came to Jordyn’s minidress, fans were not shy to let her know how much they loved the flattering outfit on her.

“Jordyn I absolutely love this look on you,” one follower commented on her post.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

“Definitely need more pictures of this fit,” one fan wrote.

“I ABSOLUTELY ADORE THIS DRESS ON YOU,” another fan excitedly commented.

Jordyn Woods’ other looks from her recent Italy trip

Before taking the streets in the red getup, Jordyn shared her other outfits from her time in Italy. The model first shared a post while on the Amalfi Coast with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to come here for so long.”

Showing off multiple stunning views, Jordyn rocked a high-neck tight dress that featured a vintage floral design. The earth-toned piece, which seamlessly complimented the views behind her, was paired with brown sunglasses and a black Chanel cross-body bag.

After telling her followers where she had touched down, the model shared her blinged-out “wedding look” for a ceremony she attended while there.

She rocked a gold-forward long dress — covered in multicolored gems — that created floral accents throughout. Her swipe-through post showed multiple angles of the blinged-out outfit, including a mirror selfie to show off the colors in the piece and a close-up view of her teal, pointed-toe heels.

Jordyn also paired the dress with similar silver jewelry, including a double strap necklace and big, silver hoops.

“I love LOVE,” the model wrote to accompany the photos.

Jordyn also shared another wedding snapshot alongside her boyfriend, NBA player Karl Anthony-Towns.

Towns attended the wedding in a classic black tux with a white collared shirt underneath.

According to Jordyn Woods’ Instagram Story, she is now spending time in Hawaii and recently attended another wedding on the tropical island.