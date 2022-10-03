Jordyn Woods shows off incredible curves in sheer Mugler catsuit

Jordyn Woods was radiant in a sheer tight-fitting bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jordyn Woods showed off her flattering curvy figure in a skintight catsuit.

The see-through body suit featured sheer material paired with a solid black material. The Mugler catsuit went all the way from her neck to her toes and complemented every curve along the way.

Jordyn’s suit also featured long sleeves that ended in between her thumbs and index fingers. The back of the bodysuit left little to the imagination, with barely any solid black material.

The 25-year-old model wore her voluminous light brown hair down and let her soft curly locks fall around her face. Her makeup was gorgeous, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and well-defined eyebrows.

Jordyn completed her look with black stiletto heels that buckled around her ankles. She carried a small black purse, and her nails were subtle and manicured for extra extravagance.

The Life of Kylie star posted the series of photos to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “a night out in @muglerofficial x @wolford.” In 2 hours, the post earned over 188,000 likes.

Jordyn Woods celebrates her birthday

Jordyn celebrated her 25th birthday with a spectacular party that included dancing, streamers, and a lot of smiles. The socialite posted a series of photos on her Instagram that documented the fun event.

The reality TV star wrote in her caption, “safe to say we all had a blast.. this may be my fav party yet 💜 thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy 💜 backyard wonderland was a success.”

In the first photo, Jordyn was presented with a stunning cake that featured a sparkler at the top. The star beamed at the cake with an infectious smile as she enjoyed her special day.

Jordyn celebrated with exercise for her last day as a 24-year-old

The reality TV star threw a fantastic party on her birthday, but she also celebrated her last day of being 24 years old. Her method of celebrating was a bit unusual, as she chose to work out.

Jordyn posted a video of her impressive workout to Instagram with the caption, “Last workout as a 24 year old.”

Her caption went on to say, “@isaihh__ made me do 25 reps, climb 25 floors, ect. And I won’t be able to feel my legs tomorrow.”

The video earned over 63,000 likes and over 200 comments.