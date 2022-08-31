Jordyn Woods shows off gorgeous curves in yellow monokini

Jordyn Woods shows off her gorgeous curves in a yellow monokini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

Jordyn Woods showed off her incredible curves in a fashionable yellow monokini. The accomplished model is best known for her reality television role in Life of Kylie.

The monokini featured four straps to hold it in place, revealing cutouts in the bodice of the swimsuit and a low neckline. This especially accentuated the model’s inspirational curves.

Jordyn wore her long brown hair in two adorable braids that hung over her ears and underneath a light yellow bucket hat that featured a darker yellow pattern of the sun and its rays. Two silver earrings showed through the model’s locks.

The socialite also accessorized with transparent aviator-style sunglasses, a colorful tie-on bracelet, a few rings, and a long shell necklace. The shell necklace met in the middle of her chest with a longer strand that went further down in the middle.

Jordyn wore loose light green and unfastened pants, bringing back a stylish confidence and swagger. The unfastened nature of the pants allowed for the camera to capture the full impact of her amazing curves.

The reality television star posted this look to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “outside” and the Jamaican flag. The last of the series of photos included an overshot view of an adorable kitty.

Fans adore Jordyn Wood’s look

Encouraging comments flooded in from fans after Jordyn’s post. One read, “A GOODIE” with a heart-eyed emoji, while another fan wrote, “4sho queen” surrounded by an array of positive emojis.

Others read, “Just beautiful Jordyn,” and “beautiful,” and ” I love the swimsuit.”

There were many more comments like this to choose from, and fans seemed overall excited to see Jordyn’s post and cheer her on. Some fans admired the model’s swimsuit, while others happily welcomed her to Jamaica.

Jordyn Woods enjoys vacation in Jamaica

On Monday, Jordyn also posted a photo with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl Anthony-Towns. The pair look stunning in the photo, and Jordyn’s tie-dye t-shirt included the words, “Jamaica One Love.”

Jordyn hugged Karl’s arm as the two looked happily into the camera. It was clear that the couple is having an amazing time in Jamaica.

Before her travels, Jordyn posted a series of pics in a stunning figure hugging pink dress with matching pink shoes and a handbag.

Like her post at the top, she had another furry friend, but this time it was a super cute puppy dog.

Jordyn captioned the post, “don’t count me out,” and she tagged in fashion brand Fashion Nova.