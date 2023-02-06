Jordyn Woods’ latest look proved that casual doesn’t have to mean boring.

The socialite and model took some time to show off her laidback style in a gorgeous nighttime photo carousel.

Taking to her Instagram over the weekend, Jordyn struck several fashionable poses outdoors on a balcony.

The 25-year-old was clad in a cropped dark gray t-shirt tied on the side in a knot. The sleeveless top featured diagonal stitching, delivering an edgy effect.

Jordyn paired her top with gray elastic tie-waist cargo pants that also tied at the ankles. The brunette beauty added a pop of color with her fuzzy orange handbag and matching special edition Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears in orange.

Jordyn accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a wristwatch, gold hoop earrings, and a nameplate necklace. She wore her long, wavy hair down and parted in the center, adding a gorgeous tangerine-hued lip gloss to complement her purse and shoes.

The color scheme of Jordyn’s outfit matched perfectly with the aesthetic of her backdrop, a balcony with gray tiling and a modern glass railing overlooking the trees and city behind her.

“GPS said it’s my turn 📍,” read the caption accompanying her post.

Jordyn Woods launches clothing line Woods by Jordyn

Jordyn’s post comes on the heels of the recent launch of her clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn. Her line is described as “an authentic clothing brand made for every shape, size, and color” on her website, where she currently offers three dresses.

The Luna, the Kai, and the Sage dresses are priced at $123 and are made of a polyester/spandex combination for a comfortable and flattering fit. All three dresses are available in sizes S through 3XL, and as Jordyn puts it, are designed to make women feel “powerful and sexy.”

The ex-BFF to Kylie Jenner also launched FRSTPLACE, an app designed to help clients reach their fitness goals and track their progress. Jordyn was inspired to launch her app after her life was changed by incorporating fitness into it.

“Fitness changed my life, and I [realized] that if I could share how I think and what I do, then maybe I could help change the lives of others,” she boasts of her app.

Jordyn’s workout routine

Fitness is a therapy for Jordyn, who turned to working out after her father passed away. Jordyn’s father, John Woods, lost his battle with cancer in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

“Through losing my father, I really turned to fitness,” she told Hollywood Life. “It wasn’t just a little trend to me; it is more than being trendy.”

Jordyn noted that she transformed her body by putting in the work the old-fashioned way: hitting the gym without any extreme measures. She prefers a combination of sumo squats, starfish toe touches, scissor leg raises, and lying knee tucks to break a sweat and get toned.

Although she’s a fitness fanatic and mindful of her diet, Jordyn treats herself every now and then; donuts are her guilty pleasure.

For Jordyn, it’s all about balance and appreciating life. “Honestly, life is short,” she shared. “Just enjoy it.”