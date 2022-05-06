Jordyn Woods offers rear view in skintight spandex

Jordyn Woods stunned in a tight, spandex ensemble on her Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

While Google calls Jordyn Woods an “American socialite and model,” fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may know her as Khloe Kardashian’s archnemesis.

The reality tv star, who appeared on Life of Kylie, stunned her more than 12 million Instagram followers in a skintight, spandex jumpsuit. The sexy ensemble featured a belted waist and red half-circles all over it.

She accessorized the look with a black purse, black strappy heels, a slicked-back bun in her hair and a confident smile.

Jordyn showed off her modeling skills while standing in front of a black car at night, with 2 of the photos featuring her toned backside.

Unsurprisingly, after she spent so much time with them, Jordyn’s photos gave off major Kardashian vibes.

She captioned the photo, “show me something.”

Jordyn showed off her curves in a spandex outfit for a video as well

In a previous Instagram post, Jordyn wore the same outfit in a video, showing her twirling around, showing off her butt, and blowing kisses at the camera while Future’s song Wait For U played as a soundtrack.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The curvy model frequently posts pictures of herself in sexy bikinis, or other outfits, and her followers clearly can’t get enough.

In her spandex outfit post, there were hundreds of fire emojis, along with tons of compliments. For example, a follower wrote, “Jordyn glow up is something serious.”

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn is better known for her alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend

Unfortunately for Jordyn, she is better known for her involvement with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. In 2019, Jordyn was a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Addressing rumors that she had slept with Tristan, Jordyn claimed she went to his house to party with friends and at the end of the night, they kissed, though she said, “it was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out.”

Jordyn would not take the blame for splitting up Khloe and Tristan

She told Jada she doesn’t think she’s the reason Khloe and Tristan aren’t together, saying, “This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, but I know I’m not the reason.”

At first, Khloe took to Twitter to accuse Jordyn of lying, writing, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

However, she later backtracked in another tweet, writing, “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Due to the fallout from all the drama, Jordyn and Kylie are no longer friends. However, the model appears to be doing just fine without the Kardashian family, boasting a successful career of her own.