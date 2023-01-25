Red is clearly Jordyn Woods’ color.

The American socialite and model recently showed off her beauty and enviable curves with a stunning new look.

Jordyn channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit in a recent Instagram post as she promoted some Valentine’s Day date looks.

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF exuded elegance in a pair of photos in which she showed off her new fiery red hair color.

Clad in a clingy red dress, Jordyn struck a pose on a fuzzy chair. Jordyn’s off-the-shoulder bodycon dress accentuated her curvy physique.

The gorgeous dress featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, and its hem hit just below her knees. Accessories weren’t necessary for the ensemble, as Jordyn’s curves did all the talking.

Jordyn wore her fire-engine red locks parted on the side in loose waves cascading down her shoulders. Her makeup palette perfectly complemented her hair color, skin tone, and the crimson color of the dress, with mauve lip color and black winged eyeliner.

Adding a dramatic flair to her look, Jordyn turned her head and closed her eyes for the second pose, highlighting her flawless complexion and gorgeous bone structure. Her acrylics were painted in a red and purple Ombre design, the perfect accompaniment to her hair and dress.

Jordyn’s post served as a promotion for Shein, as she’s partnered as an ambassador for the brand.

“Ready for date night💕Shop the cutest VDAY outfits and gifts from @sheinofficial!” Jordyn captioned her post, adding a code for her 12.5 million followers to use on Shein’s website, where she purchased her dress.

“Don’t forget to use my code ’15JORDYN’ for an extra 15% off the entire @shein_us site! ❤️” it read.

Jordyn’s dress is the SHEIN SXY Solid Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress in red. It features a pencil fit and a wrapped, criss-cross effect across the bustline.

Shein’s SXY collection “embraces curvy to elevate confidence and showcase sexy.” It’s also available in black, hot pink, and coral orange and comes in sizes XS through XL, and best of all, it retails for just $13.

Jordyn launches Woods by Jordyn collection

Jordyn debuted her new scarlet-colored hair earlier this week to launch her Woods by Jordyn brand.

Woods by Jordyn is “an authentic clothing brand made for every shape, size, and color,” per the website, which adds that “Jordyn meticulously curated a line that she strongly feels makes everyone feel powerful and sexy.”

The three-piece dress collection currently offers three styles: the Kai, the Luna, and the Sage, all priced at $123. All of the dresses are fitted, sheer, and made of a polyester/spandex fabric combination for a stretchy and comfortable fit.

Jordyn’s collection is in high demand, too — she shared in a recent Instagram post that the Sage dress was already sold out in size XS.

“That feeling when the XS already sold out 🥲 @woodsbyjordyn,” she captioned the post.

Jordyn created a fitness app FRSTPLACE

In addition to her Woods by Jordyn brand, Jordyn is also the creator of the fitness and wellbeing app FRSTPLACE. The app aims to help users achieve their fitness goals, allowing them to track their water intake, find workout guides, and utilize hundreds of recipes.

Jordyn offers several different bundles, some of which include ankle weights, resistance bands, and exercise mats. They range from $25 to $65. Jordyn’s program also offers four different guides: the Home Builder, the JW Gym, the JW Home, and the Home HIIT, each priced at $29.99.

A self-proclaimed foodie, Jordyn also runs an Instagram page, @jordysfood, dedicated to her love of food and cooking. She touts in her bio, “I only eat good food. I may cook a little too.”

It’s clear that Jordyn has moved on from the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that plagued her for years. The 25-year-old beauty has since made a name for herself as a successful model, entrepreneur, and businesswoman.