Jordyn Woods is radiant in plunging green dress with a thigh-high slit for ‘the perfect day’

Jordyn Woods had her fans feeling green with envy as the socialite posed in a stunning emerald-hued gown while showing off a bit of leg.
The model and former Life of Kylie star is proving that she has what it takes to make a name for herself without her famous former BFF, Kylie Jenner.
Jordyn has been enjoying some time in southern Europe, as she recently served as a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding in the upscale resort area of Lake Como in northern Italy.
The 24-year-old Centerfold star recently wished her 12.6 million Instagram followers “il giorno perfetto 💋,” which is Italian for “the perfect day,” from the exclusive Villa Bonomi suites.
Sharing a carousel post to Instagram on Monday, Jordyn turned up the heat in the Mediterranean as she posed in a gorgeous, sparkly green gown.
The first slide in her post showed the former E! star posing in her gown as she sat on a bed bench. Jordyn crossed one leg, which was made visible by a high, thigh-skimming slit as she gently rested both of her hands on either side of herself.
Jordyn Woods in glittery green gown with high slit shows some leg
Jordyn went neutral with her makeup, keeping it simple yet flawless, and did the same with her accessories, donning only a simple diamond choker and matching drop earrings, a few bracelets, and some rings.
Jordyn wore her long, cocoa-colored hair parted in the middle and worn half up, with some face-framing pieces kept loose, its length nearly reaching her waist.
A slide right pictured Jordyn posing outdoors in her dress, the gorgeous sparkle of her dress made evident by the natural daylight. The breathtaking views of Lake Como, Italy, acted as a backdrop for the photo. Jordyn used one hand to lift her dress slightly, revealing her footwear for the evening, a pair of white, strappy heels.
Jordyn’s followers were blessed with a photo of her bright smile in the third slide, once again posing outdoors. Jordyn took it back inside for the fourth photo, again posing on the bed bench, this time looking into the distance as she turned her head to the side.
Jordyn’s share caught the attention of her fans, who took to the comments to admire the beautiful FrstPlace app creator.
Fans gush over Jordyn’s gorgeous green dress
“Jordyn-Gorgeousssssss!😍💥,” read one comment from an adoring fan, while another encouraged Jordyn to “Pop out Mami.”
Plenty more comments flooded Jordyn’s post, with plenty of heart-eyed emojis. Musicians @singharlem let Jordyn know that her look reminded them of a popular Netflix series: “Bridgerton vibes 😍💯.”
Jordyn has proven once again that she doesn’t need the KarJenners to create a prosperous career for herself.