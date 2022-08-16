Jordyn Woods is radiant in plunging green dress with a thigh-high slit for ‘the perfect day’

Jordyn’s fans were green with envy as she posed in an emerald green gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods had her fans feeling green with envy as the socialite posed in a stunning emerald-hued gown while showing off a bit of leg.

The model and former Life of Kylie star is proving that she has what it takes to make a name for herself without her famous former BFF, Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn has been enjoying some time in southern Europe, as she recently served as a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding in the upscale resort area of Lake Como in northern Italy.

The 24-year-old Centerfold star recently wished her 12.6 million Instagram followers “il giorno perfetto 💋,” which is Italian for “the perfect day,” from the exclusive Villa Bonomi suites.

Sharing a carousel post to Instagram on Monday, Jordyn turned up the heat in the Mediterranean as she posed in a gorgeous, sparkly green gown.

The first slide in her post showed the former E! star posing in her gown as she sat on a bed bench. Jordyn crossed one leg, which was made visible by a high, thigh-skimming slit as she gently rested both of her hands on either side of herself.