Jordyn Woods sizzled as she posed beach-side in a sexy black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods seemed to not be letting the winter blues get to her as she showed off her stunning figure in a black bikini while beach-side.

The 25-year-old model and former bestie to Kylie Jenner got back in touch with summertime vibes as she knelt down in some tropical sand while basking in the sunshine.

With a turquoise spread of ocean laid out behind her, Jordyn likely had her followers forgetting that summer is still a long five months away.

Although the scenery of the shot was incredible all on its own, Jordyn was the real star of the show as she proved once again that she can rock just about any outfit.

Wearing a little black two-piece, Jordyn rested bent-kneed along the tan sand, gentle laps of ocean froth appearing to just barely be wetting her knees.

The star’s hair was styled with rows of tightly-formed braids that ran back from her forehead and culminated into a loose bunch behind her neck.

Gold hoop earrings adorned her ears and she gripped an unrecognizable object in one manicured hand.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Although the starlet is known for showing off her bikini body along with her amazing fashion sense, Jordyn also seems to know how to have fun, as evidenced by her choice of Halloween outfit this year.

Jordyn Woods shocks as Diana Ross for Halloween

Jordyn undoubtedly left her followers speechless when she shared her Halloween costume, looking like the spitting image of renowned singer Diana Ross.

Dressing herself up to look exactly like Diana in her younger singing days, Jordyn wowed in a sparkly bodysuit, kneeling down and pushing her hands outward to mimic the pose once done by the great songstress herself.

With splashes of crystals decorating the chest area of the outfit, Jordyn dazzled as the singing icon, matching Diana’s style from head to toe.

Jordyn gave a side-by-side look at her costume next to Diana’s, and it was hard to tell the difference between the two, proving that Jordyn is a true fashion chameleon.

Aside from nailing her Halloween look, Jordyn keeps herself busy with her clothing line side gig.

Jordyn Woods promotes collection with Shein

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jordyn recently announced she would be collaborating with the clothing brand Shein.

The partnership would provide a variety of attire to the populace, giving buyers a chance to go super glam with party-worthy looks, or slay in sexy lingerie.

In an interview with E!, Jordyn discussed her alliance with Shein and shared why she decided to join forces with the chic brand.

“This line is very versatile. I feel like you could be going to a night out, you could have a date night or a birthday party. It’s really whatever you make it,” Jordyn explained.

She added, “It’s really about taking something simple and adding your own touch and your own accessories. The beauty of this collection is its simplicity.”

While many celebrity brand collaborations come with a hefty price tag, Jordyn’s line starts at an amazingly reasonable $7 and up, making the products very accessible to just about anyone, with even the most glam attire going for less than $20 in most cases.