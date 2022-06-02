Jordyn Woods in thong bikini says ‘vacation loading’ while sprawled out in sand

Jordyn Woods spent some time in the sun for a tropical-looking vacation, putting her bum on display while laying in the sand. ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

Jordyn Woods appeared to be starting up vacation mode as she lay out on a sandy beach in some sexy swimwear.

The model and media personality, who gained major notoriety a few years ago when she got caught up in the middle of a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, took to her Instagram page to share a pic from her recent break.

Jordyn put her bum in the sun for vacation mode

While Jordyn’s snap was a one-and-done deal, captioned with “vacation loading…,” the photo managed to capture the attention of her 12.5 million followers with its artsy and seductive vibe.

The 24-year-old beauty could be seen sprawled out on the sandy beach of an unknown location, putting her rear on display for all to see as she donned a stringy thong bikini bottom with a triangular swatch of material that went straight in between her cheeks and left the rest free to view.

Thin ties were knotted into bows, with one placed in the middle of her back and the other at her neck.

Jordyn’s long, curly black hair fanned out above her head and the shadow of a palm frond decorated her body with a sleek-looking design.

Fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts, with one person seemingly laughing out loud at the post while writing “Vacation?!? Love you Jordy but your life seems like one big loooong vacay😂😂.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another appeared to enjoy the photo, penning “Dope pic! 🔥” while someone else said they wish they were Karl Towns, Jordyn’s pro-basketball-playing boyfriend.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn recently visited the White House

While she maintains a busy schedule and is a constant social media presence, Jordyn and her beau managed to carve out some important time together to head to the White House.

The pair were VIP guests and had been invited to watch President Joe Biden sign the Police Reform Bill into law on what was the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd.

“The executive order promotes accountability,” said Biden of the order, as reported by BET online.

“It creates a new national law-enforcement accountability database to track records of misconduct so that an officer can’t hide the misconduct. It mandates all federal agents wear and activate body cameras while on patrol,” he added.

Jordyn took to her Instagram to share some shots of her and Karl’s visit, writing that Karl “does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place.”

She concluded by saying “This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth. ❤️”