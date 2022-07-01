Jordyn Woods in thong bikini goes buns out for ‘baddie energy’

Jordyn Woods got her cheeky side on as she put her buns on display in a revealing thong bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods got the tail end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend off to a great start as she showed off her assets in a sexy two-piece.

The 24-year-old model made some waves when she hopped onto her Instagram page for the sensual share as she seductively gave a perfect rear view while posing in the thong undergarment.

Holding her dark locks up with one hand and giving a generous peek at her physique, Jordyn made sure to capture the essence of summertime with her swimwear-clad, beach-front snap.

Jordyn went buns out for ‘baddie energy all summer’

Jordyn, who is currently dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, got her cheeky side on as she shared her first bikini pic in about four weeks, pushing up her tresses for a messy ‘do while facing away from the camera to give an intense, backward, side-eye glance.

Revealing a perfect view of her back chakra tattoo along with the J initial that subtly decorates her side just next to her bust area, Jordyn dominated the screen and Instagram feed with her sizzling presence.

Jordyn chose a pale tan bikini for her newest social media share, with the top tying up at her mid-back with two thin strings and making a bow at the nape of her neck for a halter-style look, while her bottoms only just barely covered up her rear end as it angled sharply inward and down from her tailbone.

Captioning the snap with “baddie energy all summer,” Jordyn later revealed that more photos would be up for fans to look at on her upcoming Playboy centerfold feature on the company’s online site.

Jordyn has signed on for Playboy

Following spending some nasty time in the media spotlight after being caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson a few years ago, Jordyn has appeared to make a full recovery and has re-captured the hearts of her fans with her Instagram posts and career moves.

Now, as suggested by her newest post, followers can expect to see some pretty major things coming from the star soon as she has officially signed on to be a Playboy Centerfold contributor for the online, creator-led site that is similar in spirit to OnlyFans.

Jordyn made the official announcement to her fans last week, spreading the word while wearing a white lingerie ensemble as she nibbled her nail enticingly and stood in front of the backdrop of the Playboy masthead.

While it remains up to the user as to how racy they want to get with their online photo uploads, fans will undoubtedly be eager to see some more “clothing optional” snaps from their favorite young star.