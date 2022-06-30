Jordyn Woods in skintight spandex is ‘obsessed’

Jordyn Woods is obsessed with her spandex. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Jordyn Woods has revealed her “obsession” with Whitney Simmons’ Gym Shark line after sharing a video of her rocking the spandex collection in multiple colors.

Jordyn, 24, often shares snaps of her stylish outfits and glamorous looks with her 12.6 million followers.

Jordyn Woods is ‘obsessed’ with her spandex

Taking to her Instagram page, the 24-year-old sported brown, blue, and green spandex.

She wrote: “I’ll take one in every color. Obsessed! @gymshark x @whitneyysimmons.”

Certainly loving the look, many fans couldn’t help but comment about how amazing Jordyn looked.

Commenting with love heart eyes and a fire emoji, one fan wrote: “Ahh wish I got the green. Wow @jordynwoods @whitneyysimmons.”

A second wrote: “Yes love!!! You are serving Whitney’s collection!”

Another commented: “I want that green Jordyn!! #Myfavecolor #youlookamazing.”

And a fourth said: “JORDYN!! Baby girl you looking good…yo body is wedding dress ready, just saying.”

Jordyn Woods’ relationship with Karl-Anthony

Jordyn has been in a relationship with professional basketball player Karl-Anthony, 26, since May 2020.

The pair often profess their love and share snaps of one another on social media.

Although Jordyn and Karl-Anthony have been friends for a very long time, they began dating shortly after the NBA player lost his mother to COVID-19.

Jordyn, who lost her father at a young age, was able to be a huge support to her boyfriend.

In April, Jordyn took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend’s team, Minnesota Timberwolves, winning against the LA Clippers.

The victory was very special as it occurred on the second anniversary of Karl-Anthony’s mother’s death.

Jordyn wrote, “This moment was so special to us because today is the 2 year anniversary of Jackie passing and I know how tough it’s been doing all of this without her. So proud of you @karltowns … it’s deeper than basketball!!”

Speaking about how he believes Jordyn was placed in his life by his mother, Karl-Anthony told Taraji P. Henson, “A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot.”

“You know it’s crazy because we were best friends. I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she’s like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.'”

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s friendship

Although Jordyn has had connections to the entertainment industry due to her late father, John Woods, being a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the 24-year-old became a household name due to her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

The two had been friends for seven years, and Jordyn even starred in Kylie’s reality show Life of Kylie. However, the friendship ended in 2019 after Tristan Thompson, the father of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, child, reportedly gave Jordyn a peck on the lips at a party.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk, Jordyn admitted that she should have told Khloe and Kylie about the kiss but didn’t want to cause trouble.

Despite Khloe stating that she didn’t receive an apology, Jordyn also told Jada that she had apologized.