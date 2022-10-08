Jordyn Woods in plunging denim highlights curves

Jordyn Woods posing for a photo. Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods debuted an all-denim outfit complete with a matching blue jean handbag.

Woods wore her auburn brown tresses in shoulder-length curls as she posed for various pictures.

Also wearing white-rimmed sunglasses and Nike sneakers, the 25-year-old showed off her killer curves and bustline in the plunging jacket and jeans combo and looked amazing while doing it.

She kept her outfit casual, donning a simple pair of stud earrings and a light makeup look along with the denim style.

Gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, Woods shared the pic via her Instagram, captioning the sultry photo, “it’s that time of the year again,” adding a basketball emoji for good measure.

Woods is currently dating Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, and the pair appear to be going as strong as ever.

Jordyn Woods’ relationship with Karl Anthony-Towns

With the regular NBA season kicking off on Oct. 18, it’s clear that Anthony-Towns has his girlfriend to support and cheer him on.

Following years of friendship, the two officially began dating in 2020 around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posting one another on their social media, the celebrity couple has often let their fans in on their ongoing romance over the years.

After traveling together throughout the summer, the NBA baller penned a sweet letter to his girlfriend for her 25th birthday this past September, with Woods posting the note on her Instagram Story.

Per People, Anthony-Towns offered to fund two businesses that Woods wanted to launch, writing, “You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life.”

“Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.” the New Jersey native adorably added.

Jordyn Woods’ SHEIN birthday collection

In the past few years, Woods has been expanding her resume quite a bit, collaborating with brands like boohoo and PrettyLittleThing to launch her own personalized collections.

Around her birthday celebration last month, the California native released her #SHEINxJordynWoods collection, a birthday collaboration with SHEIN that offers everything from party dresses and bodysuits to shoes and accessories.

Posting a photo shoot featuring one of her “faves” from the collection, Woods showed off pictures of herself in a black halter neck bodysuit this past week, sharing the look from her ongoing collab with her 12 million Instagram followers.

The collection offers a range of sizes, styles, and colors that are also inclusive of plus-size options, offering up to 4XL at an affordable price.