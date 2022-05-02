Jordyn Woods in nude bikini says ‘dnd’

Jordyn Woods posed in a nude bikini, showing off her figure while saying, “do not disturb.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Model and influencer Jordyn Woods shared some shots from a night spent poolside this weekend. The 5’9″ beauty had her hair down in curls as it framed her face for the all-natural look.

Jordyn shared four photos with fans as she relaxed in the hot tub. She went solo for each pic, the first showing her standing up in the water. Water glistens over her skin from her relaxing soaks, and her caption leaves viewers to believe she just wanted a night to herself.

The short and simple caption just says, “dnd,” a common abbreviation for “do not disturb.”

Jordyn Woods goes natural in bikini

As viewers swipe through Jordyn’s photos, they get to see a few different angles of the model as she relaxes.

The second photo gives a cheeky view of the model’s back as she stands in the hot tub for a moment before the third photo shows her leaning back and relaxing in the water again.

The last photo shows a clearer view of Jordyn’s natural beauty as she crouches down into the hot tub’s water. She has her phone in one hand as she looks at the camera with glowing skin.

The post secured over 430,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments over the weekend.

Despite the fallout between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 24-year-old model seems to be doing well for herself as she secures modeling gigs and ads.

After her hot tub post, Jordyn was seen at a basketball game with her boyfriend.

Who is Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend?

Jordyn is currently dating basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, a 6’11” center for the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Essentially Sports, he was the number one draft pick in 2015 and is only 26 years old.

Jordyn’s biggest scandal was when basketball player Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her, leaving fans to wonder if Jordyn has a type. Whether she has a thing for basketball players or it’s just a coincidence, fans may never know.

However, the model recently discussed her issues with being a tall woman at 5’9″ and wanted some support from her fellow tall girls. One common trope for basketball players is that they have to be tall, and Karl-Anthony comes in at over a foot taller than Jordyn.

Their relationship went public in 2020, and the couple seems happy as things progress. The two are frequently seen together at basketball games, where Jordyn shows support for her boyfriend.