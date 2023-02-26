Jordyn Woods posed in a bodycon dress with a fiery red hairstyle in new photos.

The 25-year-old social media star has launched her clothing brand and wore a skintight blue and red dress from her collection.

The model went with red hair and matching lipstick for a chic look.

Jordyn put her legs in clear heels, with her toned physique visible in the dress that stopped just below her knees.

She shared two photos in an Instagram post promoting her clothing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first snap, she posed in a futuristic neon blue background and gave her side profile while turning her head to look at the camera.

She faced the camera for the second snap and put her hands up for a seductive pose.

In the caption, she wrote, “our fave dress is almost sold out and once she’s gone she’s not coming back 🥵.”

Jordyn Woods’ workout and diet protocol

Jordyn underwent an impressive 30-pound weight loss transformation and has maintained her sensational figure since.

The Instagram star is fitness goals and has revealed her workout plan and eating habits on social media and in interviews.

Woods burns calories by doing boxing workouts with a trainer. For a Wellness Wednesday share, she opened up about her discipline when it comes to working out, writing the following:

“I’m going a little harder! This was my third workout today.. I’m a little rusty with my boxing but @jeremiah.maestre is a great coach so he makes me look a little better 😂 progress over perfection, always! Where my September babies at!?”

Jordyn also lifts weights to build muscle and develop her strength.

She told Elle Canada that she dedicates each day to a specific body part after 30 minutes of cardio and an ab workout.

The beauty also told the publication she sometimes attends SoulCycle classes to work up a sweat on a bicycle.

When it comes to her diet, Jordyn eats plant-based foods and keeps away from processed produce per Eat This, Not That.

In the interview with Elle Canada, she told the outlet that she experimented with a one-day juice cleanse and said she felt good after but struggled with the emotions of not eating any food.

Jordyn Woods stuns in red for Shein

Jordyn looked ready for a date night in a strapless red minidress from Shien.

The stunner promoted the clothing brand in an Instagram post, writing, “Ready for date night💕Shop the cutest VDAY outfits and gifts from @sheinofficial! Don’t forget to use my code “15JORDYN” for an extra 15% off the entire @shein_us site! ❤️.

In the first photo, she gave a sultry pose on a couch with a stylish hairdo that matched her sizzling dress.

She let her wavy hair come slightly over her face in the second snap as she closed her eyes.