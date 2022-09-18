Jordyn Woods in busty swimsuit shows legs for ‘quiet girl era’

Jordyn Woods earlier this year. Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Social media influencer Jordyn Woods ended her “quiet girl era” by modeling a sultry one-piece Fendi swimsuit.

Posing in front of the brown Porsche gifted to her by boyfriend and Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods showed off her long legs and glorious figure in a sparkling pair of heels.

“I’ve been in my quiet girl era for a minute, that’s up‼️” the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram page.

In the second series of photos, Woods posed with a chunky golden cell phone and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Photographed and posing on all fours, the Los Angeles native absolutely stunned in the chic designer swimwear with her curly, honey brown tresses.

Woods then appropriately tagged her location on social media as “Just Getting Warmed Up.”

Jordyn Woods’ summer swimwear looks

This past summer, Woods took to social media to show off her hottest swimwear looks and looked phenomenal with every post.

Earlier this month, the young model posed in several pics wearing a green-two piece bikini with a plunging neckline and a cowboy hat. She also donned a matching sarong, which hugged her curves perfectly.

She also sported a skin-tight tankini in another Instagram post in September, captioning the photo dump, “Grass is greener where you water it.”

The former Masked Singer contestant wore a blue bucket hat and gold hoops as she posed in the swimwear, showcasing her hourglass figure and offering a view of the palm trees behind her.

Jordyn Woods’ life post-scandal

In early 2019, Woods infamously found herself in the midst of a scandal after she was accused of making out with NBA baller Tristan Thompson, who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Once a close friend to Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family, the socialite reportedly found herself on the outs following the news.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, Woods opened up in a sit-down with Red Table Talk and claimed that she wasn’t at fault for Thompson and Kardashian’s eventual split, saying, “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. Now, this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I’m not the reason.”

In addition to entering a relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods has seen a lot of changes in her life since she made headlines years ago, with her career on a clear up and up.

She collaborated with boohoo in 2019 to offer a 60-piece collection complete with plus-size clothing and sizes ranging from two to 24. Woods also launched a campaign in 2020 with PrettyLittleThing featuring dresses, bodysuits, and fur coats.

The former Life of Kylie star even joined forces with Easilocks to produce a line of hair extensions, including clip-in ponytails and u-part wigs in various colors.

It’s safe to say that Woods is only getting started, and we’re ready for whatever she has in store!